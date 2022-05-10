MONROE — Gotham Greens, an indoor farming pioneer, will invest $34 million and create 45 new jobs at the company’s first Southeast greenhouse facility in Monroe.
The Development Authority of Walton County announced the new project Tuesday. The new Monroe location is part of Gotham Greens’ plans to double the size of its greenhouse capacity from 600,000 to more than 1.2 million square feet this year and expand into new regions of the U.S.
“Gotham Greens is incredibly excited to further expand our greenhouse operations across the country, including to the Southeast for the very first time,” said Viraj Puri, co-founder and CEO of Gotham Greens. “Building on the continued growth and momentum that Gotham Greens has sustained over the past several years, we are proud to bring our national brand of sustainably grown salad greens and herbs to Monroe and throughout Georgia.”
Gotham Greens is building a 210,000-square-foot state-of-the-art hydroponic greenhouse facility within the Piedmont Regional Industrial Park in Monroe. The greenhouse will open in 2022 and join the company’s national network of greenhouses located in New York, Illinois, Rhode Island, Maryland, Colorado and California, as well as a recently announced project in Texas. To learn more about the company and job opportunities, visit gothamgreens.com.
“We are excited to add Gotham Greens to our growing controlled environment agriculture ecosystem,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Controlled environment agriculture uses innovative techniques to better manage land and resources, increase crop yields, and diversify crop production year round. Attracting companies like Gotham Greens has been a priority, and we are grateful they chose Walton County for this exciting project. Welcome to Georgia!
“Walton County and the City of Monroe are excited to welcome Gotham Greens to our community” said Shane Short, executive director of the Development Authority of Walton County. “We are fortunate to have a company who is committed to product quality and reducing food waste.”
Founded in 2009, New York-based Gotham Greens operates one of the largest networks of hydroponic greenhouses in North America. Gotham Greens will operate 12 high-tech, climate-controlled hydroponic greenhouses, spanning over 1.2 million square feet, across eight states by the end of 2022. A Certified B CorporationTM, Gotham Greens’ line of fresh, local and sustainably grown salad greens, herbs, dressings, dips and cooking sauces is currently available in approximately 3,000 grocery stores nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, The Kroger Co., Albertsons Companies, Sprouts Farmers Market, and more. The company’s hydroponic growing technology enables Gotham Greens to grow and harvest fresh produce year-round while using up to 95% less water and 97% less land than conventional farming.
