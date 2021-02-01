ATLANTA — Gov. Brian P. Kemp on Monday announced the appointments of Nancy N. Bills to the Rockdale Judicial Circuit and Clarence Cuthpert Jr. as State Court judge of Rockdale County
Bills, who currently serves as State Court judge for Rockdale County, was appointed to fill the Superior Court judgeship vacated by the retirement in October of Chief Judge David Irwin.
Bills holds a bachelor's degree and a law degree from the University of Georgia, graduating cum laude. She also was the assistant/chief assistant district Attorney for the Rockdale Judicial Circuit and an associate of Walker & Waldrop P.C.
In her spare time, Bills is the chairperson of the Rockdale County Task Force on Family Violence, a 501 (c) (3) non-profit corporation to raise public awareness and prevent domestic violence. She has served as president of the Council of State Court Judges, is a member of the Judicial Council, the Council of Accountability Court Judges, the State Bar of Georgia, and the Rockdale Bar Association. She and her husband Jeffrey have one daughter, Mary.
Rockdale Probate Court Judge Cuthpert will succeed Bills as State Court judge. Cuthpert holds a bachelor's degree from Savannah State University, a master's in public administration from Georgia Southern University, and a law degree from Nova Southeastern University. Previously, he worked as a managing partner for Cuthpert & Associates P.C., associate city attorney for the city of Atlanta, and associate attorney for Lester B. Johnson III, P.C.
Cuthpert lives in Conyers with his wife, Crystal, and they have one son.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.