Gov. Brian Kemp has finalized a number of changes to the Rockdale County court system over the past few weeks. Kemp recently administered the oath of office to new Superior Court Judge Nancy Bills and new State Court Judge Clarence Cuthpert Jr.
Bills was appointed by the governor to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Judge David Irwin, and Cuthpert was appointed to succeed Bills on the State Court bench.
The governor has also appointed Gary Washington as the county’s new Probate Court judge. Washington previously served as associate judge in the Probate Court under Cuthpert.
