ATLANTA — Gov. Brian P. Kemp issued an executive order Saturday afternoon authorizing Adjutant General Tom Carden - at the request of Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Homer Bryson - to call up as many as 2,000 Georgia National Guard troops to active duty to address novel coronavirus and COVID-19 in Georgia.
"Through extensive emergency preparedness training, the brave men and women in the Georgia National Guard stand ready to serve above and beyond their traditional military duties. In states of emergency, they are equipped to take necessary action to protect the health and safety of Georgia families in every region," said Kemp. "To assist with COVID-19 mitigation and critical services, including the transfer of Georgians currently at Dobbins Air Reserve Base to their homes, the Georgia National Guard will now be available to communities to ensure the steady supply of medical equipment, food, shelter, or related materials to keep Georgians safe in the weeks ahead."
The Georgia National Guard is already assisting with the transfer of 31 Georgians - formerly passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship - from Dobbins Air Reserve Base to their homes Saturday for isolation and monitoring by Department of Public Health officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.