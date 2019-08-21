COVINGTON - The battle for clean air in Covington took a major step Tuesday evening as Governor Brian Kemp called on BD Bard to significantly reduce its emissions of cancer-causing ethylene oxide (EtO), according to a report from FOX 5 Atlanta. The Sterigenics plant in Smyrna, which also uses EtO, has already agreed to the governor's request.
Kemp met with Sterigenics at their plant in Smryna during the day Tuesday where officials there voluntarily agreed to reduce its ethylene oxide emissions reduced.
Governor Kemp tweeted he appreciates Sterigenics voluntarily reducing EtO emissions and called on BD to do the same.
“My number one job is keeping Georgia families safe. While we had productive conversations with BD and Sterigenics this afternoon, our work is not done.”
Tuesday night he called on the BD plant in Covington to do the same.
“I appreciate Sterigenics’ willingness to voluntarily agree to a significant reduction in ethylene oxide emissions," Kemp tweeted. "This proactive measure demonstrates commitment to the local community & helps to restore public confidence. Now, BD should do the same.”
Meanwhile concerns over EtO emissions from the plant took center stage at a community meeting hosted by the EPA at the Historic Newton County Courthouse in Covignton.
At the podium in front of an overflow crowd Jason McCarthy with ‘Say no to ETO' spoke of a broken trust when it comes to the potentially cancer causing ethylene oxide being emitted from the BD plant nearby.
"The trust has been broken it needs to be repaired. We need independent testing to begin to repair the trust that is broken, thank you," said McCarthy in front of a standing room only crowd that applauded his comments.
Now all eyes are on independent testing approved by Covington of EtO emissions around the BD plant.
At the city council meeting Monday night, a contract with Montrose Air Quality Services was approved. Montrose will place 10 devices that look like a shiny silver globe known as Summa canisters in strategic locations around BD and the community to grab air samples then have them analyzed for EtO levels.
The city decided to go with Montrose because their laboratory detection levels can measure EtO down to .036 micrograms per cubic inch, whereas other labs can only measure down to .072 micrograms per cubic inch. The sampling will occur on seven consecutive days, but it could take six to eight weeks to get the results back.
The crowd also learned BD is working with EPD in setting emission limits, tracking those limits and inspecting the facility and testing their equipment.
But the question of shutting down the plant had no easy fix because EtO emissions from BD are within acceptable standards.
Dr. Ken Mitchell, with the EPA Air and Radiation Division in Atlanta, told the crowd the BD plant is within acceptable guidelines.
Others are calling on the Governor to shut down the plant himself but Covington Mayor Ronnie Johnston said wait for the test results.
"We do that test if it comes back high I'll be the first one to shut it down,” Johnston said. “I'll be the first one in the picket line because I do live here.”