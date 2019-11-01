CONYERS —Georgia Governor Brian Kemp visited the Conyers Department of Driver Services to renew his driver’s license Thursday afternoon.
Kemp was greeted by Driver Examiner Breshell Liggins who was dressed as Princess Peach.
DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore was on hand as well.
DDS launched a new licensing process during the summer with Conyers being one of the first locations to offer the newly-designed licenses. Now all locations issue the updated licenses.
The Governor completed the paperwork from DDS-2-GO, the free DDS mobile app.
All customers can expedite their visit by completing the application before arriving.
Governor Kemp will receive his secure license in the mail within 30 days.