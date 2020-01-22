COVINGTON — Gov. Brian Kemp made his second State of the State address on Thursday, Jan. 16.
During his announcement, Kemp spoke on several matters, including his expectations for Georgia educators and their students moving forward.
"While Republicans and Democrats disagree often, we all know the value of a good education," said Kemp. "We know the impact that a teacher can have on a student. We know that learning has the power to lift people out of poverty, and help many realize their full, God-given potential. As we move forward as a state, we must re-affirm our commitment to Georgia’s schools; trust parents to make decisions in the best interests of their children; and support our superintendents, teachers, counselors and specialists as they work to educate and inspire the next generation."
Kemp also took the time to recognize former First Lady Sandra Deal and Newton County Schools Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey.
"I want to applaud Gov. Deal and First Lady Sandra Deal, who join us in the gallery, for fully-funding Quality Basic Education and investing in early learning for Georgia students," said Kemp. "... We provided over $69 million in school security grants for all 2,314 schools. We increased funding for mental health services in our high schools, and we gave educators a long overdue – and historic – pay raise...Joining us today in the gallery are two hardworking Georgians who deserve all the accolades and applause that we can muster. Mrs. Samantha Fuhrey of Newton County is Georgia's Superintendent of the Year for 2020, and Mrs. Tracey Pendley of Atlanta Public Schools is our 2020 Georgia Teacher of the Year. Please join me in saying, 'Thank You.'”
Kemp concluded his speech on education confirming that there is a lot of work ahead.
"Let’s fully fund public school education for the third year in a row, accounting for growth and resources needed to properly educate. Let’s dismantle the remnants of Common Core, reduce the number of required tests and give teachers the opportunity to actually do what they do best - teach."
