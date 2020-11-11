CONYERS - The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is pleased to announce the renewal of the Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic (HEAT) grant in the amount of $166,316.99. This project is funded by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
The grant will help finance man hours for three specialized HEAT Unit deputies, three traffic enforcement vehicles, and other traffic enforcement equipment to include radar lasers, intoximeters, in-car cameras, etc.
“It is a good sign that the number of traffic deaths in our state has gone down for a second consecutive year; but, we are by no means celebrating that more than 1,500 families and friends lost someone in traffic crashes last year in Georgia,” Governor's Office of Highway Safety Director Allen Poole said. “This report is further proof the Hands-Free Law is working, and we need to continue our enforcement and education efforts to get all drivers to comply with the law.”
“After reviewing the crime reports of DUI and aggressive driving in our county, I was not
pleased”, said Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett. "As Sheriff, it has been my mission to fight crime in our community. This includes protecting Rockdale County from those individuals who drive under the influence of drugs and alcohol, as well as, those individuals who risk the lives of our citizens by driving aggressively.
:"This HEAT Grant has provided additional resources to further enhance the mission of the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Department of Highway Safety as together we fight to reduce the number of traffic fatalities and injuries in order to keep our highways safe for the citizens we serve."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.