The Georgia Piedmont Technical College campus in Covington

As part of its relationship with Georgia Tech, Georgia Piedmont Technical College has been named one of 21 winners of President Biden’s $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge. The BBBRC has been called the most impactful regional economic development competition in decades. Its aim is to boost economic recovery in the wake of the pandemic with a focus on communities suffering from decades of disinvestment.

Georgia Piedmont will partner with the Georgia Tech Research Corporation in an initiative known as GA-AIM, or the Georgia AI Manufacturing coalition. Georgia Tech was awarded approximately $65 million with Georgia Piedmont’s award being about $1.5 million. That funding will be used to invest in faculty, equipment and training in the booming semiconductor sector of the AI industry in the state.

