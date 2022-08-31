Rivian Grading Plan.jpg

This graphic shows the area to be graded for construction of the Rivian Automotive assembly plant in Stanton Springs North. The grading will be done in steps, beginning with the area in red.

MONROE — Grading for the 500-acre pad site for the Rivian Automotive battery and assembly plant will be done by Plateau Excavation of Austell, the same company that has worked on the Facebook data center projects in Stanton Springs North.

The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties voted Aug. 23 to finalize a contract with Plateau over the next couple of weeks. Plateau was deemed the best bidder for the project, as well as the lowest bidder, at $47,851,445. Other bids for the project came from Brent Scarbrough at $64,007,081 and Morgan Corp. at $60,340,900. Each company's bid was scored based on price, project management skills, and scheduling.

