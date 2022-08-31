MONROE — Grading for the 500-acre pad site for the Rivian Automotive battery and assembly plant will be done by Plateau Excavation of Austell, the same company that has worked on the Facebook data center projects in Stanton Springs North.
The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties voted Aug. 23 to finalize a contract with Plateau over the next couple of weeks. Plateau was deemed the best bidder for the project, as well as the lowest bidder, at $47,851,445. Other bids for the project came from Brent Scarbrough at $64,007,081 and Morgan Corp. at $60,340,900. Each company's bid was scored based on price, project management skills, and scheduling.
At the request of JDA board member Marcello Banes, who is chairman of the Newton County Board of Commissioners, Plateau Excavation will be encouraged to use local subcontractors to conduct the site work as much as possible. Grading is expected to begin in September.
At the time the Rivian project was announced earlier this year, the JDA had estimated that the grading contract would cost about $32.3 million. Under the economic development agreement with Rivian, the JDA is responsible for providing the paved pad site for the project in Stanton Springs North.
However, engineer Ralph Forbes, a vice president with Thomas & Hutton, told the JDA board that construction costs have increased 25% to 30% since the first estimates were drawn up in February. In addition, there were some increased costs due to requirements imposed by Rivian in development of the site. Rivian has agreed to bear the increased costs due to these requirements.
“Rivian is heavily involved in this part of it. … They really want to try to save as many trees as possible, which in a mass grading project is something different,” said Forges. “… we do a lot of projects across the Southeast and haven’t seen that much.”
Forbes also said Rivian is requiring that cleared trees and vegetation be chipped and hauled from the site rather than being burned onsite, which is what is typically done.
According to the JDA, other areas where costs have increased include:
• Structure removal - at the time of the original estimate, it was undetermined how many structures were onsite to be removed. The original estimate was $350,000, but bids received totaled $1.1 million based on the latest information from Phase 1 studies and cultural resource studies.
• Earthwork - an increase of .54 per cubic yard, which generated an additional roughly $3.6 million
• Settlement plates - not inluded in the original estimate, but based on soil investigation will be required
• Rock excavation and soil cement — these were not included in the original estimate. Based on soil investigation, these could potentially be needed. These two items account for $2.5 million.
• Grassing — this was not anticipated in the original estimate based on the initial schedule. This accounts for roughly $1.3 million for grassing plus another $1.6 million for slope matting/grassing for graded slopes.
• Erosion control - originally based on 500 acres. This cost is normally around $1,000 per acre. With inflation and the need to put silt fence around all the streams and ponds before they could be impacted is driving the cost to $1.25 million.
• Topsoil — movement of topsoil went up around $2 per cubic yard, which caused the overall price to increase around $1 million.
Grading for the initial 500 acres can begin without approval of a 404 Permit from the Army Corps of Engineers because it will not impact any wetlands. However, the permit will be needed for any further grading. The JDA has already received a land disturbance permit for 1,685 acres from the state Environmental Protection Division.
After the wetland permit is received — potentially by early November — grading for the project is expected to proceed in a second phase, for a total of 989 acres of land disturbance. According to a summary provided by Thomas & Hutton, the total area to be graded was limited by Rivian in order to reduce the amount of land disturbance and to establish “tree save areas” and maintain as many trees as possible.
