MONROE — Engineers for the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties have received three bids from contractors to begin grading work for the Rivian Automotive assembly plant.
Andrea Gray, attorney for the JDA, told authority members Tuesday at a meeting in Monroe that engineers Thomas & Hutton will work with Rivian and the state of Georgia to score the bids and then present their recommendation to the JDA within two weeks. Grading is expected to begin in September.
Under an economic development agreement with the electric auto-maker, the JDA is responsible for providing a 500-acre pad site for construction of the Rivian assembly plant in Stanton Springs North. Gray said grading for the initial 500 acres can begin without approval of a 404 Permit from the Army Corps of Engineers because it will not impact any wetlands. However, the permit will be needed for any further grading. The JDA has already received a land disturbance permit for 1,685 acres from the state Environmental Protection Division.
After the wetland permit is received — potentially by early November — grading for the project is expected to proceed in a second phase, for a total of 989 acres of land disturbance. According to a summary provided by Thomas & Hutton, the total area to be graded was limited by Rivian in order to reduce the amount of land disturbance and to establish “tree save areas” and maintain as many trees as possible.
According to the engineering summary, all grading will comply with local requirements and with EPD Erosion, Sedimentation and Pollution Control requirements. Plans are also under review by Walton County for compliance with land disturbance and drainage regulations. “Though the property is state of Georgia property, the design is still being prepared to meet local ordinances,” the summary states. “Though Walton County will not issue a formal permit, the project will not proceed without concurrence from Walton County staff.”
The three counties that own property in the business park — Morgan, Newton and Walton — have all implemented the same zoning and development standards under the Stanton Springs Business Park zoning.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
