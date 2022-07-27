Rivian Grading Plan.jpg

This graphic shows the area to be graded for construction of the Rivian Automotive assembly plant in Stanton Springs North. The grading will be done in steps, beginning with the area in red.

MONROE — Engineers for the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties have received three bids from contractors to begin grading work for the Rivian Automotive assembly plant.

Andrea Gray, attorney for the JDA, told authority members Tuesday at a meeting in Monroe that engineers Thomas & Hutton will work with Rivian and the state of Georgia to score the bids and then present their recommendation to the JDA within two weeks. Grading is expected to begin in September.

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004.

