CONYERS — Over the next several days thousands of young men and women will take a momentous step in their lives. High school graduation ceremonies in Rockdale and Newton counties are set for May 18 through May 27.
Newton begins graduation season with ceremonies scheduled as follows:
• Eastside High School, May 18, 8 p.m.
• Alcovy High School, May 19, 8 p.m.
• Newton High School, May 20, 8 p.m.
All three ceremonies will be held at Sharp Stadium.
The school system has arranged off-site parking for the events with a free shuttle pick-up and drop-off service.
Guests may park for free at the Newton County Public Parking Deck located at 1166 Elm St. and First Baptist Church of Covington Annex, located at 1176 Elm St. and utilize the free shuttle service. In addition, free parking with shuttle service is also available at the Covington Professional Park at 4136 U.S. Highway 278 and Legion Field at 3173 Mill St. NE.
“Our buses will begin shuttle operations at 5:45 p.m. on graduation evenings,” said Dr. Michael Barr, chief operations officer. “Once the ceremonies are over guests may utilize the shuttles to return to their vehicles.”
In addition to the off-site parking, Barr noted there are also several nearby parking lots families may use within walking distance to Homer Sharp Stadium, including parking in front of the old Sharp Learning Center and the Board of Education building. Parking at these locations is free; however, the shuttle service is not available as these locations are in close proximity to the stadium.
Rockdale Public Schools will hold its three graduation ceremonies next week, beginning May 25. The graduation schedule is as follows:
• Salem High School, May 25, 7:30 p.m., at Seminole Stadium at the school
• Rockdale High and Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology, May 26, 7:30 p.m., at Reid Stadium
• Heritage High School, May 27, 7:30 p.m. at Evans Stadium at the school
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
