CONYERS — Grady Jarrett, Barkley J. Dowdy, Susan Paul Smith, and Fred Straub were named the winners of the annual Rockdale County citizen awards presented during the State of the County breakfast, held this year on March 31 at the Costley Mill Event Center.
Jarrett and Dowdy received the Unsung Hero Awards, Smith received the Charles P. Cole/Lou Belcher Award, and Straub received the Dedicated Service Award.
Andrea Lee, executive assistant to Commission Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr., read the names and accomplishments of each of the recipients, and Nesbitt presented them with their awards.
Unsung Hero Award
The Unsung Hero Award was created by Nesbitt to honor dedicated, hard-working, and often unnoticed citizens of Rockdale County.
Grady Jarrett
Lee announced Jarrett as the first recipient. Jarrett was born in 1993 in Conyers, graduated from Rockdale County High School, played college football at Clemson University, and is currently a defensive tackle for the Atlanta Falcons.
“Last summer the Department of Parks and Recreation opened ‘The ROC,’ or the Resource Opportunity Center, in Jarrett’s honor,” said Lee. “The center is currently used to educate high school students on post-secondary education choices so they can also achieve their dreams.”
Barkley J. Dowdy
The second recipient of the Unsung Hero Award was Barkley J. Dowdy, a freshman at the Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology.
“Barkley has consistently made the Principal’s List for the last five years,” said Lee. “He is currently being considered to be one of 35 scholars to participate in Morehouse College’s Smash Program. That is an intensive, three-year, STEM-focused college prep program that empowers students to deepen their talents and pursue STEM careers. Barkley plans to study computer science over the next three summers. Following his high school graduation, Barkley aspires to attend Morehouse College to pursue a bachelor’s degree in computer science and to eventually become a gaming developer.”
The Charles P. Cole/Lou Belcher Award
The Charles P. Cole/Lou Belcher Award is granted to individuals for their dedication of time and energy serving the Rockdale community.
Susan Paul Smith
Lee announced this year’s recipient as Susan Paul Smith.
“Smith has served the Rockdale community for more than 30 years,” said Lee. “She has served as the director of student relations as well as the PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports) district coordinator for Rockdale County Public Schools, and has served as project director for the Safe Schools/Healthy Students initiative.
“Currently, Smith is the co-chair of the Kimberley Chance Atkins Foundation, chairwoman of the Rockdale Coalition for Children and Families, and is a board member of the Rockdale County Public Schools Foundation.”
Dedicated Service Award
The Dedicated Service Award is given to individuals who are relentless in their pursuit of serving their communities through outstanding leadership.
Fred Straub
Fred Straub was named this year’s recipient of the Dedicated Service Award by Lee.
“Straub has been a Rockdale County resident since 1968,” she said. “In the early years, he was employed in the trucking business before his career in commercial real estate. Straub came to be very well known in and around Rockdale County by residents, as well as city and county leaders.
“He began serving on the SPLOST Citizens Oversight Committee in 1988 when the library was built. Straub has been a member of the SPLOST committee and one of the program’s biggest advocates since that time. He speaks at various organizations and groups to educate the public on what SPLOST provides for this county and its citizens. Straub has served as the chairperson of the SPLOST Finance Subcommittee, and currently serves as the chairperson of the SPLOST Transportation Subcommittee.
“Straub is perhaps most well-known by those in Olde Town Conyers as a member of ‘the breakfast club’ that meets at Beasley Drug Company,” Lee continued. “Before the pandemic you could find him at the soda fountain on most mornings sharing stories with the regulars there. He is also known and well-respected by our staff, and not just for his amazing cheesecakes.
“In his free time, Straub is an avid hunter. He and his wife Kathy live in the Honey Creek area and have two daughters, Jennifer and Karen, one son, Gus, and six grandchildren that they adore.”
