CONYERS — A special investigative grand jury has found that Rockdale County “failed to live up to that responsibility of ensuring the safety and well-being” of Shali Tilson while he was detained and confined in its jail and that “it played a significant role in failing to prevent the death of Shali Tilson.” The findings are in the summation of an 84-page presentment by the grand jury dated Sept. 19, 2019.
The grand jury also found that “medical, mental health and jail staff, through complacency, reluctances, assumptions and lack of procedures, training, leadership and adherence to policy, failed to recognize and adequately address the mental state and physical decline of Shali Tilson.”
However, while the grand jury “did not find any evidence that any person criminally or intentionally caused the death of Shali Tilson, or that any evidence points to a specific person or persons who intentionally withheld water from Shali Tilson, or consciously ignored signs that he was suffering from physical distress and/or dehydration, the grand jury does believe that this tragic death was preventable.”
Tilson, 22, of Conyers, was found dead in his cell on March 12, 2018, nine days after he had been arrested by Conyers Police on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. An autopsy by the GBI found the cause of death to be pulmonary thrombi (blood clots) due to dehydration.
The GBI conducted its own investigation at the request of Sheriff Eric Levett. The results of that investigation were turned over to Rockdale County District Attorney Alisha Johnson. After her office spent several months reviewing documents, watching and listening to digital recordings and interviewing additional witnesses, who were not included in the GBI’s investigation, Johnson made the decision that further investigation by a special investigative grand jury was needed, and the 23-person grand jury was impaneled on May 16, 2019.
The grand jury wrote in its summation that it “heard from over 60 witnesses during its investigation. The grand jury observed arrogance, defiance, incompetence, resentment, and low morale from some jail employees. The grand jury also observed from others - remorse, shame, shock and regret over the loss of Tilson’s life. There are good men and women who work in the Rockdale County Jail, and they need support in order to properly and professionally perform their jobs. The grand jury expects that the powers that provide that support will fulfill their obligations.
“The grand jury intends that this investigation will shed light on the faces and on deficiencies that existed in the Rockdale County Jail so that they may be addressed and corrected. The grand jury acknowledges that some of these changes have already occurred and have made recommendations so that other changes may be considered and implemented.
The grand jury also extended its regrets to Tilson's family.
"The grand jury hopes that they can take some small comfort in the fact that this grand jury had endeavored, as they requested, to see their son and brother as a person," according to the presentment. "The grand jury has worked in the hope that another family will not have to endure the loss and pain that they have suffered.”
In addition to the grand jury investigation, the Tilson family, along with the family of Jamie Henry, a female inmate who was found dead on May 27, 2018, less than 48 hours after she had been incarcerated at the request of another county, asked the Department of Justice in February to conduct its own investigation.
And in March the Tilson family filed a lawsuit against Rockdale County, Sheriff Levett, a sergeant and two deputies who were working in the jail at the time of Tilson’s death.
