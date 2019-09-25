CONYERS — A special investigative grand jury called by Rockdale County District Attorney Alisha Johnson to look into the circumstances surrounding the death of Shali Tilson in the Rockdale County Jail in March 2018 has released its findings in an 84-page presentment.
Tilson, 22, of Conyers, was found dead in his cell on March 12, 2018, nine days after he had been arrested by Conyers Police on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. An autopsy by the GBI found the cause of death to be pulmonary thrombi (blood clots) due to dehydration.
Based on investigation findings by the GBI that were turned over to the D.A.’s office, and their own review, Johnson felt the special investigative grand jury was needed. It was impaneled on May 16. Four months of reviewing documents and video, interviewing witnesses, and touring the jail led to the presentment.
The grand jury found that the county failed to ensure the safety and well-being of Tilson and played a “significant role” in failing to prevent his death. It also found that staff and the jail, through complacency, reluctance, assumptions and lack of procedures, training, leadership and adherence to policy, failed to recognize and address the decline of Tilson, but that no one person criminally or intentionally caused Tilson's.
Following are excerpts from the presentment:
• Among the items listed were several “Investigative Limitations,” which included:
- The inability to gather all digital and visual recordings of Tilson’s detention in the jail. Recordings of Tilson’s detention on March 3-8 and the evening of March 12 were preserved, but due to miscommunication, the recordings on March 9-11 and the morning and afternoon of March 12 were not preserved.
- An initial drug screening, including a urine sample, was done on Tilson on March 3, but the urine was never sent out for testing.
- Tilson was placed on suicide watch on March 6, but the grand jury could find no one who could explain why he was placed on suicide watch.
- On March 12, the day that Tilson died, a mental health professional met with Tilson to assess his mental health status. However, the professional did not chart her meeting with Tilson and when questioned by the grand jury, testified she could not remember anything about the interaction.
• Among its “Statement of Facts,” the grand jury found:
- The Rockdale County Jail has two padded cells to house detainees placed on suicide watch. There is no bed or furniture in the cells, there is a small grated drain in the floor of the cell where an inmate can urinate or defecate, inmates do not have direct personal access to water, and the lights in the padded cell never go out, remaining on 24 hours a day.
- The grand jury could not clarify that the intercom system in the padded cell where Tilson was being held was operable, but they added that an inmate yelling or pounding within the cell can be heard throughout the booking area.
- There were six “use of force” altercations with Tilson while he was in jail. The grand jury found the jailers’ responses during those altercations were not responsible for Tilson’s death.
- RCSO jailers never received any kind of training regarding dehydration and the symptoms and signs of dehydration. Nor did the jailers have a full appreciation of what Tilson’s mental health issues and conditions were, as the level of communication between jailers and the medical/mental health staff seemed to be limited.
- Policy requires that an inmate on suicide watch be checked every 15 minutes. In reviewing Tilson’s “Suicide Watch Record,” the grand jury noted that 18 suicide watch checks were missed on March 6, 22 were missed on March 7, and 32 were missed on March 10. On March 12, the day of his death, Tilson was not checked from 4:08 p.m. to 7:04 p.m. He was checked at 7:32 p.m. through the cell door window, and found dead at 8:32 p.m.
- For seven days Tilson wasn’t allowed to use the phone, shower or participate in visitation or outside recreation. His privileges, as well as his chance to physically interact with staff, were restricted. Toward the end, even basic cleanliness suffered, as trash and food, and possibly urine and feces, collected in Tilson’s cell.
• During its “Questions and Conclusions,” the grand jury found:
- Q. Did someone intend or intentionally cause the death of Shali Tilson?
A. “The grand jury has found no evidence to suggest that someone or a group of individuals intentionally caused the death of Shali Tilson.”
- Q. Did someone consciously and knowingly ignore signs that Shali Tilson was in physical distress or suffering from severe dehydration?
A. “There is no evidence to establish that individuals consciously knew that Shali Tilson was in physical distress and/or suffering from severe dehydration and then ignored or consciously disregarded that knowledge.”
- Q. Did Shali Tilson fail to consume water that was provided to him?
A. “Yes. It is clear that Tilson was provided some water and Gatorade, but that he only consumed some of the hydration and poured the rest down the floor drain and/or onto his suicide gown … Tilson on several occasions took water that was provided to him and threw it back at the cell door flap and at the jailers.”
- Q. Was Shali Tilson’s medical treatment appropriate and adequate under the circumstances?
A. “No.” The grand jury listed several factors, including failure to test his urine sample, that medical staff considered Tilson a psychological concern, that no effort was made to revive Tilson when he was found dead, and that there were inadequate medical checks on Tilson.
- Q. Was Shali Tilson’s mental health treatment appropriate and adequate under the circumstances?
A. “No.” Factors listed by the grand jury include that based on his behavior, Tilson should have been seen and screened at a medical facility before being accepted at the jail, there should have been more urgency and determination in assessing his behavior and possibly requiring forced hospitalization, and the qualifications of the mental health professional who met with Tilson the day of his death.
- Q. Was Shali Tilson’s jail supervision appropriate and adequate under the circumstances?
A. “No.” The grand jury included factors of no set policy on providing water for Tilson; communications between medical, mental health and jailers was limited; a “hands off” policy developed when Tilson was placed in the padded cell under suicide watch; suicide watch checks were not performed as required; no one was tasked with specifically providing food, water and suicide checks on Tilson; and the time Tilson spent in the padded cell was excessive.
• The grand jury made 56 recommendations in five different areas, including:
- Information Technology
- Medical
- Mental Health
- Jailers
The grand jury also made the following recommendations:
• That the county attorney and Board of Commissioners review the presentment to ensure that future contracts regarding the provision of medical and mental health services in the Rockdale County Jail address the deficiencies observed and the recommendations made by the grand jury.
• The grand jury recommends that the District Attorney review the action of Dan Lang on March 12, 2018, in the “catching up the log" for possible criminal prosecution for giving, making or providing a false statement.
• The grand jury recommends that its presentment be provided to the foreperson of the July grand juries in 2020 and 2021 so that they may inquire into the progress and implementation of this grand jury’s recommendations.