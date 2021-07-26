The Costley Mill Park Event Center was completed and dedicated in April of last year. But pandemic restrictions delayed the grand opening of the $1.2 million facility until Sunday, July 25, when the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners hosted a celebration including a ribbon-cutting, band, and buffet for guests.
The 5,000-square-foot events center is part of the overall plan for Costley Mill Park, 77 acres of picturesque parkland off Ga. Highway 138 near the Georgia International Horse Park. The park was purchased from C.S. “Syl” and Beverly Bowman in 2017 for $2.5 million.
The events center is built on the side of the park off Salem Church Road, with a large parking area nearby. It has a warming kitchen, dressing room with bathroom, tables and chairs, restroom facilities, and a veranda that overlooks the creek and waterfalls. It is available for rent for weddings, parties and business meetings, with Rockdale County residents receiving discounted rates.
Syl Bowman passed away in 2020, but his wife Beverly attended the grand opening Sunday and commented on how beautiful the facility is and how it fits well within the park.
“You can have some great weddings and other events here, in the air conditioning, whether it is raining or not,” she said. “We were told so many times that people thought this was the prettiest place in Rockdale County — the water and all of the scenery there is to see here. I believe that it is true, and also as far as the county is concerned.”
At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Post 1 Commissioner Dr. Doreen Williams was happy to see everyone together.
“This is so exciting,” she said “We’ve had a few (government) meetings throughout the year where we’ve all been separated with our own tables, but to be able to get together and celebrate the opening is phenomenal. It is beautiful and so mind-calming.”
Post 2 Commissioner Sherri Washington welcomed everyone to the park.
“Everything here is yours,” she said. “We took painstaking measures to make sure this is a beautiful space so that you and your family or company can come out here to have events and enjoy a beautiful safe environment.”
Commission Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr. thanked Rockdale County General Services Director Sue Sanders and her staff, as well as architect Igarashi Designs and general contractor Sunbelt Builders for their efforts in getting the events center built, and told those present that this is their center.
“This your park and this is your facility, paid for by the citizens of Rockdale County,” Nesbitt said. “We are so proud to be opening the Costley Mill Event Center. There are so many different events and activities that can be held here. Every gathering that you can think of, we can hold 200 people inside, and an additional 100 people outside on the veranda overlooking the waterfall.”
For information on renting the events center at Costley Mill Park, call 770-278-7209 or email costley.mill@rockdalecountyga.gov. For information on other facilities and activities at the park, go to costleymillpark.com.
