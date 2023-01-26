Sanders.jpg

Alana Sanders

COVINGTON — It appears federal grant funding for a Westside Youth Facility in Newton County will be withdrawn after Congressman Hank Johnson’s office notified the county that the project is not eligible for funding at this time.

District 3 Newton County Commissioner Alana Sanders applied for the grant last year without county authorization, and the congressman’s office is now asking the county to withdraw the application. However, the county maintains that it never submitted an application for the funding, so no request to withdraw will be forthcoming.

