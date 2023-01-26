COVINGTON — It appears federal grant funding for a Westside Youth Facility in Newton County will be withdrawn after Congressman Hank Johnson’s office notified the county that the project is not eligible for funding at this time.
District 3 Newton County Commissioner Alana Sanders applied for the grant last year without county authorization, and the congressman’s office is now asking the county to withdraw the application. However, the county maintains that it never submitted an application for the funding, so no request to withdraw will be forthcoming.
In a Wednesday email to Interim County Manager Jarvis Sims, Khaula Kaiser, legislative director for the congressman, said the Westside Facility is not eligible for grant funding because it has not undergone an environmental assessment under the National Environmental Policy Act. In fact, since a location for the facility has not yet been selected by the county, “the project appears to be too early in its development stage to be funding-ready,” Kaiser wrote.
Kaiser asked that the county write a formal letter requesting that the funding be withdrawn so that she can pass it along to the House Appropriations Committee.
Sanders, who has lobbied strenuously for a Westside Youth Facility in her district, applied for the grant funding last year without the county’s approval. In fact, based on a request for documents by the Citizen, the county does not have a copy of the grant application. According to the county, grant applications must be signed by the chairman, and grant acceptance is required to be approved by the Board of Commissioners, neither of which has taken place.
Congressman Johnson announced in July that $4 million in grant funding for the youth facility had been included in the fiscal year 2023 appropriations bill. Johnson voted in favor of the bill, which was approved in late December.
In a video posted to her commissioner Facebook page Wednesday, Sanders said she decided to apply for the grant because the Board of Commissioners does not have its own grant writer. She said she worked with constituents to complete the application.
The county has earmarked about $4 million in Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funding for the project. Voters approved $495,000 for a Westside Youth Outreach Facility in the 2017 SPLOST referendum. Then in March 2022, commissioners voted to allocate another $3.755 million in excess SPLOST funding to the project.
However, settling on a location for the facility has been a sticking point for commissioners, with Sanders pushing to have the facility in her district.
Commissioners held a work session to discuss a location for the facility earlier this month where three locations were recommended by the county’s project management consultant. The board was unable to come to a consensus.
Sanders previously sought to have the board approve a contract for design services that specified that the youth facility would be built at Fairview Community Park, which is in her district. Residents of the neighborhood were opposed to the location, and commissioners decided to wait until another site has been selected before approving a design contract.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
