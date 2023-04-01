...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of north and central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
COVINGTON — Keep Newton Beautiful (KNB) needs volunteers to clean up roadside litter during the Great American Cleanup, the nation’s largest annual community improvement program. KNB’s Great American Cleanup Do Over Day will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 15 at Longhorn Steakhouse of Covington. The event was first planned for March 25 but was rescheduled due to rain.
Mamie’s Kitchen Biscuits, Brown Bridge Road location, will provide biscuits for volunteers. Longhorn Steakhouse will provide bottled water, and KNB will provide T-shirts (while supplies last), gloves, and garbage bags.
“Our Great American Cleanup kickoff day on March 25 was rained out, so we have scheduled a Do Over Day for Saturday, April 15. If you couldn’t sign up before, sign up now,” said Laurie Riley, KNB manager. “The Great American Cleanup offers an opportunity to bring awareness to litter, stressing the need for prevention and working toward changing attitudes and behaviors. We encourage all Newton County residents to get involved in keeping our community clean and making a positive difference.”
KNB encourages individuals, families, civic clubs, and business, church, neighborhood, school and other groups to organize volunteers for projects at their individual sites and along local roads. Suggested activities include litter pickup, painting and repairing houses and other buildings, planting flowers, and holding litter-free events.
Groups can choose to clean up anywhere they like. If they are undecided, KNB has a list of suggested roads based on litter study results and requests for cleanups. These include Salem Road/Ga. Highway 162 and the 162 Connector; Ga. Highways 36, 81, 212, and 142; Brown Bridge Road; Jack Neely Road; Kirkland Road; Henderson Mill Road; and Covington Bypass Road.
KNB visits schools, civic clubs, and other groups with litter prevention programs. Their most popular program is the Detective Seymore Green puppet show. The organization’s goal is to inspire positive behavior change through acceptance of personal responsibility for a clean and beautiful community. To schedule a puppet show performance or another environmental education program designed for your group, please email riley@co.newton.ga.us.
Registration is requested by April 12 to reserve T-shirts, which are offered while supplies last. Registration forms will not be available after April 12, but walk-up participants will be welcome at Longhorn on April 15. Also, if volunteers are unavailable to work on Saturday, April 15, they may participate on another date of their choice.
After groups participate in the Great American Cleanup, KNB encourages them to “Adopt-a-Mile.” Groups that commit to clean up four times per year along 1 mile of road or street get a sign — free advertising — erected recognizing their efforts.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
