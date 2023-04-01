KNCB.jpg

COVINGTON — Keep Newton Beautiful (KNB) needs volunteers to clean up roadside litter during the Great American Cleanup, the nation’s largest annual community improvement program. KNB’s Great American Cleanup Do Over Day will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 15 at Longhorn Steakhouse of Covington. The event was first planned for March 25 but was rescheduled due to rain.

Mamie’s Kitchen Biscuits, Brown Bridge Road location, will provide biscuits for volunteers. Longhorn Steakhouse will provide bottled water, and KNB will provide T-shirts (while supplies last), gloves, and garbage bags.

