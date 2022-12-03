pollinatorcensus.jpg

Students at Colham Ferry Elementary School participate in the state's first-ever pollinator census using clipboards and pencils in the school's gardens.

On Aug. 23, 2019, students at Colham Ferry Elementary School participated in the state's first-ever pollinator census. On Dec. 1, the Great Georgia Pollinator Census will become the Great Southeast Pollinator Census, expanding to include both South Carolina and North Carolina in the citizen science research project.

Widening interest in efforts to support pollinators has led to a name change for the Great Georgia Pollinator Census, which became the Great Southeast Pollinator Census on Dec. 1.

