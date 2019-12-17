ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has named Newton County resident Greg Dozier as the new commissioner of Georgia’s technical college system.
Kemp announced the appointment Monday afternoon after the Technical College System of Georgia board voted unanimously to hire Dozier, who has been serving as the governor’s chief financial officer. Dozier succeeds Matt Arthur, who will now lead the state’s Professional Standards Commission.
Dozier will assume the new role on Jan. 1.
“Greg Dozier is a trusted ally and strong leader who understands state operations and offers a wealth of institutional knowledge as the incoming TCSG commissioner,” said Kemp. “To implement my vision and TCSG’s goals, Greg Dozier will always put families and students first. Together, we will ensure that our educational system remains top-notch and fulfills workforce needs. He is the right person for this job, and I know that he will continue to serve our state well.”
“We are incredibly excited to have Greg Dozier lead TCSG. As a long-time public servant, he has the right background and mindset to implement the governor’s mission and follow TCSG’s ultimate objective: putting students first,” said Anne Kaiser, TCSG board Executive Committee chair.
Dozier holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and master's degree in business administration from Georgia State University. Dozier resides in Covington with his wife and two daughters. Previously, Dozier served as commissioner of the Department of Corrections, commissioner of the Department of Driver Services, and division director at the Governor's Office of Planning and Budget. Dozier has served in leadership capacities under Governors Perdue, Deal and Kemp.