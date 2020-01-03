COVINGTON — Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday morning that Lidl US will construct a regional distribution center in Newton county, investing $100 million in the project and creating 270 full-time jobs.
“I am grateful for Lidl’s investment in Georgia and the tremendous opportunities that it will create for hardworking Georgians in Newton County,” said Kemp.
“Our logistics infrastructure puts domestic and international markets within arm’s reach, and leading brands from around the world are taking notice. As the No. 1 State for Business for seven years running, Georgia’s ability to support international companies looking to expand their U.S. footprint is unmatched.”
The 925,000-square-foot facility will serve as a regional headquarters and will supply products to Lidl stores across the region. Lidl cited Georgia’s excellent logistics infrastructure as critical to the location of this new facility, which is why they ultimately chose to locate close to I-20 in Newton County.
“We look forward to breaking ground on Lidl’s fourth regional distribution center in the U.S. and hiring hundreds of new team members in Georgia,” said Lidl US Chairman Roman Heini. “This centrally located facility will allow us to efficiently deliver outstanding quality products to our customers at the lowest possible prices and expand our network of stores across the region. We thank Gov. Brian Kemp and local leaders for their tremendous support during this process.”
Serra Hall, senior project manager for the Newton/Covington Office of Economic Development, said the Lidl distribution center will be located in western Newton County, although an exact location has not yet been announced as some contracts are pending. She said she expects the location to be finalized by early next week; construction should be completed within the next two years.
Hall said the Office of Economic Development has been working on the Lidl project for about a year. She said Lidl looked at multiple sites throughout Georgia and the Southeast before selecting Newton County.
“On behalf of the Newton County Industrial Development Authority and the Covington/Newton Office of Economic Development, it has been a pleasure to work with Lidl on their new location in Newton County,” said Hall. “Newton County and Covington have a rich history of multinational businesses and industries locating in the community, and we are proud to add our first German company, Lidl, to our community. Lidl's commitment to Newton County is exciting for our citizens and our region, and we are proud to work with our state and local partners to make exciting projects like this possible.”
According to the Governor’s Office, Lidl US has opened four discount grocery stores in Georgia and hired more than 150 employees in Augusta, Mableton, Marietta, and Snellville. Lidl first established its U.S. headquarters in Virginia in June 2015 and operates more than 70 stores across nine East Coast states.
Hall said there are no plans as yet to open a Lidl retail location in Newton County, although she said that is a goal of her office. In 2017 the Covington City Council granted a rezoning request from Lidl for construction of a store on Ga. Highway 142 near the Aldi store. Aldi is one of Lidl's largest competitors. However, the Lidl project did not move forward.
Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Director Nico Wijnberg represented the Global Commerce Division on this project in partnership with Georgia Power and Select Newton.
“Congratulations to Lidl on their decision to locate in Newton County,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “With direct access to Georgia’s logistics network and a workforce that is unmatched across the United States, I am confident that Lidl will find everything they are looking for as they begin operating. I want to thank our partners in Newton County and throughout the state for their work to make exciting announcements like this happen.”
Dave Bernd, vice president of the Office of Economic Development, noted that the Lidl project — dubbed “Project Melt” — will be the first on the western side of the county in some time.
“While most of our development in the last seven years has been within the city of Covington, or the east side of Newton County, this will be the first major industrial development on the west side of Newton County in decades,” said Bernd in a released statement.
Bernd credited partnerships with state and local organizations in making the recruitment process a success, including the Governor’s Office; Georgia Power’s Economic Development Division; the Georgia Department of Economic Development; Newton County Industrial Development Authority; Newton County government; city of Covington; Newton County Water & Sewerage Authority; Thomas & Hutton Engineering; the Georgia Department of Transportation; Atlanta Gas Light; Covington Electric Department; Snapping Shoals Electric Membership Corporation; AT&T; The Mansfield Group; and two private property owners.
Hall and Bernd also credited the Newton County School System and Georgia Piedmont Technical College with providing technical training programs that will dovetail with the type of jobs that Lidl will create in Newton County.
“We wouldn’t be here or have this type of success without partners at the school system level,” said Hall.