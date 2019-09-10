CONYERS - A small group of Rockdale County residents braved the hot, late afternoon sun and a brisk wind Monday to take part in the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Johnson Park Recreation Center expansion.
The $2.8 million renovation project funded by SPLOST will include a new gymnasium with an indoor walking track, offices, a weight room and meeting rooms, a pool deck expansion with team meeting rooms, as well as renovations to convert existing storage space into a family changing area with lockers and shower rooms.
Sue Sanders, director of Recreation and Maintenance for the county, said the project is being made possible by funding from both the 2011 and 2017 SPLOSTs, as well as impact fees.
“The project will include a gym addition, a weight room addition, offices and meeting rooms, as well as a really anticipated indoor walking track,” said Sanders. “We had originally had the gym expansion planned and went back to the drawing board and added the indoor walking track. That is one thing that we really heard from a lot of the residents - that there is no place to walk.
“We are also expanding the pool area. So not only will it be another gym, but there will be a lot of meeting rooms and expanded programming. In the past year, we’ve added 31 new programs to our parks and recreation lineup. There is really something for everyone here.”
Rockdale County Commission Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr. thanked the SPLOST committee and sub-committee members and gave special thanks to former BOC Chair Norman Wheeler for his work in providing recreation in the county.
“This is part of Chairman Wheeler’s legacy during his service with parks and recreation. He had a strong hand in youth and children involvement here in Rockdale County,” said Nesbitt, “and I know to see this expansion of the Johnson Park gym is quite an exciting undertaking to be able to witness."
Post 1 Commissioner Sherri Washington thanked Superior Court Judge Robert Mumford for attending the ground breaking, and said she is excited to see this day come.
“This is what happens when you have a vision and implement the vision and have a funding source that can help implement the vision,” said Washington. “I’m very excited about the opportunities that we have here, and just the opportunities to grow our county and give our citizens more things to do. Our vision has always been to make Rockdale County a place where we live, work and play.”
Craig McCullough, SPLOST Recreation Sub-Committee chair, thanked the voters for their support of SPLOST and the Board of Commissioners for allowing projects such as this expansion to get done.
“Why do you need a gym expansion?” McCullough asked. “Because it is 98 degrees in September in Georgia. That’s why you’ve got to have a gym where folks can do some things indoors. So when we get it built, you all come support it. That’s what we need when we get it built; we need the public to come support these parks. That’s what we want for all of you.”
Lichty Commercial Construction Inc. received the contract as the lowest bidder. Construction should be completed by July 2020.