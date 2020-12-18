COVINGTON — After many months of planning, negotiations, grading and paving, a groundbreaking was held Dec. 17 at Covington Town Center for The Cove, a 350-unit high end luxury apartment complex being developed by Haven Communities and Elevations Development Group.
Industrial Development Authority Chairman Lanier Sims opened the brief ceremony by thanking all of the private and public partners who worked together to bring the project to fruition.
"The word groundbreaking stands for far more than just breaking ground," Sims said. "It stands for the vision our boards have to have a live/work/play community. It stands for all the naysayers that say Covington-Newton County cannot have a high-end luxury community. It stands for the wisdom and vision from previous boards of commissioners and city councils. It stands for the vision of the Foxfield Company to invest in the future of Covington with the development of Town Center. It stands for the 'Yes, we can' when everyone else said 'No, we can't' and when Haven Communities had the vision to change the landscape of what luxury communities can be in Newton County. Close teamwork and partnerships are the real reasons behind bringing us here today."
Jay Williams of Haven Communities said they are thrilled and excited not only to be building a project in Covington, but also for being able to play a part in the growing community.
"One of the things that first attracted us to this opportunity was not only the history associated with Covington and Newton County, but also the tremendous growth going on," Williams said. "We were, quite frankly, astonished with all the amazing things going on out here. For us to be able to be a part of it is special.
"It is going to be great," Williams continued. "It will set the standard for quality in this area, hopefully for a long time. We're hopeful all the various employers that are here and that are coming here will send folks over to live here. This particular development, Covington Town Center, is special and will be great for a long, long time, and we're just excited to be a part of it."
Covington Mayor Steve Horton said it is a great day for Covington and a day that has been "anxiously awaited for a long time" by a lot of people.
"The groundbreaking for the Haven Communities project - The Cove - on its own merit is exciting, but even more so because we view this as the first real step to completion and build out of the Covington Town Center project," Horton said. "As mayor of Covington and on behalf of the Covington City Council, including past elected officials and staff, I want to thank David Tracht and Jay Williams and the entire Haven Communities team.
"It is a 26-acre, $57 million project. It is not a small undertaking or investment in our community by any stretch of the imagination. We appreciate that confidence in our community to make that investment. When it is complete, it will be a 350-unit high-end residential apartment complex that I'm sure we can all be proud of, and we look forward to a very long and prosperous relationship with Haven Communities."
