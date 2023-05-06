Sun Parasol Mandevillas photo credit Suntory Flowers(1).jpg

Sun Parasol mandevillas brighten up this patio.

 Photo courtesy of Suntory Flowers

Bold color, tropical beauty, and easy-care mandevillas make excellent additions to patios, decks, and gardens. Train them onto a trellis, allow them to cascade from a hanging basket, or combine them with other plants. Enjoy summer-long blossoms and the butterflies, hummingbirds and other pollinators that stop by for a visit.

Once divided into two different groups, dipladenias and mandevillas, the botanists now consider them all mandevillas. You will find both names still in use, with dipladenias referring to those with a more mounded, shrub-like habit and mandevillas being more of a trailing vine. Whatever you call them you are sure to find one or more that complement your garden and container designs.

