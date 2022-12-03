Aloe Vera 112922 Vocus IMG_1919300 .jpg

Aloe vera plants grow best in sunny windows away from cold drafts.

 Photo courtesy of MelindaMyers.com

Grow your own burn ointment by adding aloe vera to your indoor plant collection. This succulent has been used for centuries to treat superficial burns, cuts, sunburns, and more.

The gel inside the leaves is the medicinal part of the plant. Just cut away the outer part of the leaf and use just the gel on the problem areas. Make sure to remove the latex plant sap located between the outer layer (skin) of the leaf and the gel that can cause skin irritation. It is always best to test a small area of your skin first.

