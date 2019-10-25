CONYERS - Three local churches and the Newton County Ministers Union, along with the Rockdale and Newton sheriff’s offices and district attorneys, are sponsoring the New Rock Gun Buy Back program this Saturday and next Saturday.
It is an effort to get parents to turn in any guns they find in the possession of their underage children. The weapons can be relinquished, no questions asked, and those turning in the guns will receive payments of $50 per handgun and $75 per long gun (assault weapons, rifles, shotguns, etc.).
Concerns have been expressed on social media about taxpayer money being spent on the gun buy back, but those involved say no taxpayer funds are being used. Instead, drug forfeiture funds and donations from the churches involved will pay for the weapons.
Pastor Eric Lee of Springfield Baptist Church in Conyers said he came up with the idea and presented it to county officials.
“I actually called the two counties together,” he said. “I consulted with the sheriffs, the DAs, and the commission chairmen of both counties. We thought that this was a first step, because we’ve had some incidents where guns were in the hands of children. We recognize that guns are a controversial topic, but what we thought wouldn’t be controversial is removing guns from the hands of children.
“Our initiative and intent is to encourage parents to ensure that their homes are not harboring weapons that they don’t know about. We’re calling upon the parents to turn those weapons in, or whomever has unwanted weapons in their homes to take authority in their homes and get them out of the hands of children, or from the reach of children. We feel that makes our kids safer and certainly makes our communities safer.”
District Attorneys Layla Zon of Newton County and Alisha Johnston of Rockdale County said that no charges will be filed against anyone who turns in a gun.
“The effort of the buy back program is specifically aimed at encouraging parents to turn in guns that might be in the hands or rooms of their juvenile children,” said Zon. “The juveniles can, in theory, be charged with possession of a firearm by a person underage. I agreed that my office would forgo prosecution for this offense to encourage the relinquishment of the guns.”
“If we can just get one gun that saves someone’s life or prevents a crime from happening in this community or Newton County, then that’s a win,” said Johnson. “It’s about being able to address some of the issues we’re having with underage individuals carrying guns and using these guns to commit violent crimes. If we can be able to encourage parents to take the time to maybe look to see what may be in these children’s rooms, and then we can have that gun turned in safely without there being any other unfortunate events happening, then that’s success.
“It’s not about individuals who have the right to carry guns and who desire to carry guns and taking those guns from them. But it is about being able to have a safe place for guns to be turned in from those who have no business having them.
“It is a ‘no questions asked’ policy,” she added. “Ultimately, our goal truly is to get those guns in the hands of individuals who are responsible, as opposed to having them in the hands of youth who may not make the best decisions when they are unlawfully in possession of these firearms. With this going on in our communities, we can’t turn a blind eye that some of our youth do have guns and they are in their possession. If we can be able to retrieve those in a safe way with an incentive - that’s the only reason behind this.”
The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office received some negative comments when it posted the event on its Facebook page earlier this week. Sheriff Eric Levett said the shooting of three youths by a homeowner in September was one of the reasons behind the gun buy back program. One of the teens had a handgun and allegedly threatened the homeowner with it before being shot and killed.
“One of the things that sparked this event was after the deaths of those three young men, some wanted to step up and try to do something,” said Levett. “That was really the big key. The key is not to disarm any law-abiding citizen or go against the Second Amendment at all. The key is just to get guns out of the hands of those who have the potential to go out and violate law-abiding individuals’ rights, to harm individuals.
“I took the abuse,” Levett added in response to the negative comments. “I felt compelled to respond, especially when I’m accused of spending taxpayers’ money. I did not do that and would not do that. The churches are providing some of the money for the buy back. We are providing some funds from our drug forfeiture funds, but it is most certainly not taxpayers’ money. I would not do that.”
The New Rock Gun Buy Back program will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, and Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. until noon both days. The locations to return the guns are Springfield Baptist Church, 1877 Iris Drive in Conyers; Excel Church, 1151 Flat Shoals Road in Conyers, Bethlehem Baptist Church, 2177 Usher St. NW in Covington, Covington Marketplace (Kroger Shopping Center), 3700 Salem Road in Covington, and Nelson Heights Community Center, 270 Rosewood Circle in Covington. These sites were selected based on utilizing neutral areas within the community where citizens would feel safe to bring in the guns.
Those bringing in the weapons are urged to safely secure the gun before bringing it by removing the magazine, if applicable, and removing all bullets from the magazine and/or the chamber of the gun. Ammunition will not be accepted. Do not place the magazine back in the gun. The gun should be dropped off as two parts - the magazine and the main frame of the gun.
The collected guns will be checked to see if they are stolen or connected to crimes, and then based on orders from the court, the process of disposal will move forward.