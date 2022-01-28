Default overview section
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY FOR
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND HIGH WINDS FOR MUCH OF NORTH AND
CENTRAL GEORGIA...
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Red
Flag Warning for low relative humidities and high winds, which is
in effect from noon to 7 PM EST Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch
is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...North and Central Georgia.
* TIMING...Noon to 7 PM EST Saturday
* WIND...Northwest winds at 15 to 20 mph. In the higher elevations
of north Georgia, gusts between 35 and 40 mph are likely.
Elsewhere, gusts between 30 and 35 mph will be likely.
* HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent.
* IMPACTS...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to
the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This warning includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National
Forests. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather
conditions are either occurring...or will occur within 24 hours.
Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme
caution.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning.
&&
Weather Alert
...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED TONIGHT AND SATURDAY...
...A FEW FLURRIES POSSIBLE THIS EVENING...
Very cold and blustery conditions are moving into much of north
and westcentral Georgia tonight and Saturday. Even a few snow
flurries will be possible this evening, however no accumulations
or impacts are expected. Temperatures will fall into the 20s
tonight with northwest winds gusting up to 35 mph, resulting in
wind chill values as low as 5 above zero. The blustery conditions
will persist Saturday morning before temperatures moderate in the
afternoon. Even so, wind chill values will remain in the 20s all
day.
Use caution and dress appropriately if you will be outdoors
tonight and Saturday. Prolonged exposure may lead to frostbite or
hypothermia.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts between 30 to 35
mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Gun used by Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha shootings to be destroyed
The gun that Kyle Rittenhouse used in the Kenosha, Wisconsin, shootings will be destroyed, Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said Friday.
"The parties -- the defense, the state, and also Dominick Black, who purchased that firearm -- have all signed off on a stipulation whereby the Kenosha Police Department and Joint Services will destroy that firearm, as well as the magazine, and the scope," Binger told Judge Bruce Schroeder at a hearing Friday. "It will not be in anyone's possession."
Rittenhouse, who was acquitted in November of killing two people and shooting another during 2020 unrest, asked the court earlier this month to order the release of the gun because he wanted to properly destroy it, according to a court document filed by his attorney.
"I have discussed this with my client and it meets his goals, and we're in agreement," defense attorney Mark Richards told the court Friday.
Richards also confirmed the rest of Rittenhouse's property that was seized when he was arrested was returned earlier this week. Rittenhouse was not present for the hearing.
The AR-15 firearm used in the shootings was purchased by Black, who was dating Rittenhouse's sister at the time. Rittenhouse was too young to purchase and possess a gun, but he agreed to pay for the firearm, Black testified in November at the trial.
Rittenhouse is the lawful owner of the firearm "per the verbal contract enacted with Dominick Black," Richards said in his filing requesting the release of the gun.
Binger said he will inform the court once the weapon has been destroyed.
"The destruction will be recorded and we'll provide that to the defense at that time," Binger said. "The state crime lab has machinery to destroy them. That will happen probably towards the end of April."
