COVINGTON — Police say a man who was pointing and waving a gun at the register inside the Covington Home Depot is in custody and no one at the store has been hurt.
Capt. Ken Malcom said the incident occurred at about 7:30 a.m. today. He said officers with the Covington Police Department responded to 911 calls from the store where they located a suspect running through the parking lot. Malcom said the man was apprehended and is now in custody.
“Everything is under control,” said Malcom.
The man, who has not yet been identified, appeared to be under the influence of some type of substance or experiencing some type of mental health issue, Malcom said.
Malcom said the situation remains fluid as the investigation continues.
