CONYERS - Two people in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands have been found guilty of unlawfully mailing firearms. Several of the weapons were purchased at Elite Pawn in Conyers, with prosecutors using surveillance video from the store in their case.
According to a news release issued by U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert, Shawn Tyson was found guilty on Dec. 19 of being a felon in possession of ammunition and of mailing firearms following a two-day jury trial.
After jury selection earlier in the week, Natasha France, Tyson’s sister, who was charged with Tyson, pleaded guilty to two counts of willfully transferring weapons out of state to another unlicensed person, three counts of unlawfully mailing firearms and three counts of delivering firearms to a common carrier without written notice.
According to trial testimony, on Nov. 10, 2018, France was videotaped by a U.S. Postal Service surveillance camera walking into an Atlanta post office and mailing six parcels to her brother, Tyson, at the St. Thomas Jet Center. Five of the parcels were subsequently intercepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, when the packages arrived on St. Thomas.
Inside of the parcels, CBP officers found gun parts sufficient to assemble eight ATI Omni Maxx pistols, along with three additional lower receivers and other gun components. In total, nine of the eleven gun lower receivers were ATI Omni Maxx Hybrids, which constitute firearms under federal law. (ATI Omni Maxx Hybrid is an AR-15 style lightweight semi-automatic rifle.) The serial numbers on all of the lower receivers were obliterated, in violation of federal law.
After confiscating the gun parcels the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) discovered four additional parcels en route from Atlanta to Tyson at the St. Thomas Jet Center. Those parcels were also intercepted by law enforcement. Two of the four parcels were mailed on Nov. 13, 2018, and were addressed from France to Tyson, while the other two were addressed from Shawn Tyson to Shawn Tyson.
The two parcels mailed on Nov. 13, 2018, contained parts sufficient to assemble two Mini Draco 7.62 pistols, while the two parcels mailed on Nov. 14, 2018, contained the parts sufficient to assemble three ATI Omni Maxx hybrids, as well as two additional ATI lower receivers. The serial numbers on all of the lower receivers contained in the four parcels were also obliterated, again in violation of federal law.
Evidence at trial proved that defendant Tyson paid for the parcels mailed to/from himself on Nov. 14, 2018, Shappert’s news release said.
Evidence presented at trial established that between Nov. 2, 2018, and Nov. 9, 2018, France and two associates collectively purchased nine ATI Omni Max Hybrid pistols from various gun stores in the greater Atlanta area. On Nov. 11, 2018, France purchased two additional Mini Draco pistols – the same make, model and quantity of firearms that she mailed to Tyson on Nov. 13, 2018. On that same date, France, Tyson and two associates were recorded on surveillance video staging their arrival times at Elite Pawn in Conyers, where the two associates purchased a total of five ATI Omni Maxx Hybrids.
The trial evidence also established that on Dec. 13, 2018, while executing a search warrant, agents with Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives recovered .223 caliber, 9mm caliber and .40 caliber ammunition from Tyson’s locked bedroom on St. Thomas.
France’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 16; Tyson’s is scheduled for April 23. France faces a five-year maximum term of imprisonment on each of the counts of unlawfully transferring firearms and failing to provide written notice to a common carrier and a maximum term of two years’ imprisonment on each of the counts of unlawfully mailing firearms.
Tyson faces a 10-year maximum term of imprisonment on the felon in possession of ammunition charge and a two-year maximum on the unlawful mailing charge. France and Tyson are both facing federal firearms charges in Atlanta, along with others.
This case was investigated by CBP, Homeland Security Investigations, USPIS, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Meredith Edwards and George Andrew LaTaif-Massucco.