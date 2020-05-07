CONYERS - The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office seized hundreds of guns, multiple illegal drugs and a large amount of cash, following a search warrant being executed May 5 at the Pawn Depot on Old Covington Highway. The store owner, Randall Langbecker, and two others were arrested.
The investigation began May 1 after a SWAT standoff with Langbecker at the pawn shop.
According to Dep. Lee Thomas of the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call of someone being held against their will. Upon arrival, Langbecker refused to exit the building.
Because Langbecker would not cooperate with negotiators so that the SWAT team could enter the building and retrieve the person claiming to be held hostage, the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) sought a search warrant.
After several hours, while the search warrant was being signed, Langbecker came out and "appeared to be in an intoxicated state," according to Thomas. The SWAT team made entry and determined no one was being held against their will.
No arrests were made at the time, but the investigation continued and resulted in the search warrant being executed Tuesday afternoon.
Langbecker has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act (VGCSA). Also arrested at the store were Paul Morgan and Taylor Jett. Morgan is also charged with possession of a firearm by convicted felon and VGCSA, and Jett faces a charge of VGCSA.
Thomas said investigators are sifting through hundreds of pieces of evidence collected from Pawn Depot and updates will be provided as they become available.
