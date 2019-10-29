CONYERS - The first of two days of the New Rock Gun Buy Back program proved to be a success, with 70 firearms being turned in for cash.
Three local churches and the Newton County Ministers Union, along with the Rockdale and Newton Sheriff’s Offices and District Attorneys, are sponsoring the ‘New Rock Gun Buy Back’ program.
The program is an effort to get parents to turn in any guns they find in the possession of their underage children. The weapons can be returned, no questions asked, and those turning in the guns will receive payments of $50 per handgun and $75 per long gun (assault weapons, rifles, shotguns, etc.).
Pastor Eric Lee of Springfield Baptist Church proposed the program to county officials in Newton and Rockdale after several incidents of underage teens being found in possession of illegal guns. He said having so many guns turned in last Saturday showed the need for such an initiative.
“Seventy (70) firearms being turned on the first day of the New Rock Gun Buy Back exceeded our most optimistic expectations,” said Lee. “It is more than a symbolic victory. This community collaboration has already produced significant results through awareness and the removal of unwanted weapons. We urge parents and grandparents to take precautions to keep weapons away from our children.”
District Attorneys Layla Zon of Newton County and Alisha Johnston of Rockdale County have agreed that no questions will be asked and no charges filed against anyone who turns in a gun.
The final day of the New Rock Gun Buy Back program will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. until noon. The locations to return the guns are Springfield Baptist Church, 1877 Iris Drive in Conyers; Excel Church, 1151 Flat Shoals Road in Conyers, Bethlehem Baptist Church, 2177 Usher Street NW in Covington, Covington Marketplace (Kroger Shopping Center), 3700 Salem Road in Covington, and Nelson Heights Community Center, 270 Rosewood Circle in Covington. These sites were selected based on utilizing neutral areas within the community where citizens would feel safe to bring in the guns.
Those bringing in the weapons are urged to safely secure the gun before bringing it by removing the magazine, if applicable, and removing all bullets from the magazine and/ore the chamber of the gun. The ammunition will not be accepted. Do not place the magazine back in the gun. The gun should be dropped off as two parts - the magazine and the main frame of the gun.
The collected guns will be checked to see if they are stolen or connected to crimes, and then based on orders from the court, the process of disposal will move forward.