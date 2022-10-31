COVINGTON — Shooting broke out at a Halloween party attended by hundreds of teens Saturday night, resulting in one girl being struck by a vehicle as she tried to leave the area.
No one was shot in the incident. The girl was apparently struck by a car in the shopping center parking lot and transported to an area hospital; her condition was not immediately available.
The party took place at an event center in the Salem Square shopping center at the intersection of Salem and Old Salem roads, just inside the Newton County line. It was not immediately known who hosted the party or if any adults were present.
According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, hundreds of teens were at the party when a fight broke out at about 11:30 p.m., leading to shots being fired. When officers arrived, hundreds of kids were running around, along with cars leaving the area. Three juvenile males were detained — a 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds, along with an 18-year-old adult male.
The Sheriffs’ Office said two Glock pistols were recovered, one of which was reported stolen out of Cobb County.
There were multiple posts on social media from alarmed residents in the area who had heard the shots and sirens that followed.
The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is still active and ongoing.
