COVINGTON — Shooting broke out at a Halloween party attended by hundreds of teens Saturday night, resulting in one girl being struck by a vehicle as she tried to leave the area.

No one was shot in the incident. The girl was apparently struck by a car in the shopping center parking lot and transported to an area hospital; her condition was not immediately available.

