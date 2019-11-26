COVINGTON —More than 100 Georgia 4-H students from across the state participated in the Georgia 4-H Food Showcase on Nov. 9 at Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Eatonton.
The showcase, part of the Georgia 4-H Healthy Living Program, is a competition that focuses on the basics of healthy living, nutrition, food safety and preparation. Each contest provides a creative and specific list of objectives that develop leadership skills, proficient and efficient communication, nutritional knowledge for meal planning, food preparation skills and the opportunity for 4-H’ers to compete in an exciting and relevant event.
“The Georgia 4-H Food Showcase is an opportunity for youth to display the skills that they have spent a long time practicing,” said Courtney Brown, a University of Georgia Cooperative Extension specialist assigned to 4-H and youth programs. “The food preparation and presentation skills that the youth develop as they prepare for Food Showcase enhance their home-cooking experience and nutrition knowledge which may also help them move towards a career in family and consumer science, nutrition or culinary arts.”
The Georgia 4-H Food Showcase includes four contests. The Food Challenge contest includes both Junior (sixth-eighth grade) and Senior (ninth-12th grade) team competitions. This portion of the contest challenges 4-H’ers to create a dish using only a predetermined set of ingredients and winners are judged on preparation and presentation.
Chicken Barbecue and Turkey Barbecue contests are individual Senior events. The Egg Preparation Demonstration contest is an individual event for Juniors and Seniors. Combined skills in an oral presentation, cooking and sensory evaluation structures how the winners are placed in the Chicken and Turkey Barbecue contests. Egg Preparation challenges participants to factor appearance, subject matter and creativity when presenting an egg-based dis
The senior state winner from each contest will receive Georgia Master 4-H’er status and be honored at Georgia State 4-H Congress in July in Atlanta.
Georgia 4-H empowers youth to become true leaders by developing necessary life skills, positive relationships and community awareness. As the largest youth leadership organization in the state, 4-H reaches more than 175,000 people annually through the UGA Extension offices and 4-H facilities. For more information, visit georgia4h.org or contact your UGA Extension office at 1-800-ASK-UGA1.