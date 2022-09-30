CONYERS — Habitat for Humanity of Conyers/Rockdale Inc. held a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for its newest Habitat home, which has been constructed on Faith Lane for owners Donald and Carol Vaughn.
“I feel like it was meant to be,” said Carol, “My daughter’s name and the street our home is on is the same name, and our house number is the month and date of her birth.”
The Vaughns celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary earlier in the summer and shared that they have for the most part lived in apartments. This is their first new home, and they are looking forward to having a yard and hanging a swing on their front porch (the hook is already in place.) They hope to close within the next month on their new home.
Three additional Habitat For Humanity homes are scheduled to begin building in the early part of 2023, said Bob Harwood, president of the Habitat board, so the Vaughns will have new neighbors in the future.
Harwood opened Thursday's ribbon-cutting ceremony by recognizing the board of directors and sponsors. “Without our sponsors, none of this could happen," he said.
Additional remarks were shared by Vince Evans, mayor of Conyers. Evans also said a prayer over the new home and owners.
Volunteers were recognized by Sharon Jarrell, project manager, and additional remarks were made by other distinguished guests.
The presentation closed with a ribbon cutting, cut by the Vaughns, with the board of directors, volunteers, sponsors and distinguished guests present to celebrate with the new home owners.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
