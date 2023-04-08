Not long ago I read about a man who audited a doctoral seminar on leadership. One day the professor asked each of the participants in his class to tell one thing at which they excelled. The man said he dreaded questions like that because he still was not sure of what he did best. And besides, it sounded to him like bragging. But when his turn came all he could think to say was this, “I am best at not quitting.”
Now, at first that answer sounds a little strange, but when you consider all the obstacles we face in life the power to persist is remarkable. Without question, one of my favorite Old Testament characters is Caleb. The reason is that Caleb had a different spirit. But I’m getting ahead of the story. Under the direction of God, Moses sent 12 leaders of Israel to spy out the Promised Land. What kind of land is it and what about the people who live there? At the end of 40 days, these spies returned to give their report. Ten of the 12 reported that capturing the Promised Land was a total impossibility. It just couldn’t be done. “The enemy is just too strong and numerous for us. We seemed to ourselves and to them like grasshoppers.” What possible good are grasshoppers against a powerful opposing army? But Caleb, one of the two remaining spies, quieted the people and urged, “Let us go up at once, and occupy it; for we are well able to overcome it.” That different spirit is truly a remarkable thing to behold. For the rest of this article, I want to focus on several of the attitudes that we bring to life, with the hope that all of us will have the Caleb spirit — that different spirit.
First, there’s the “can’t do” spirit! Too many people feel this way too much of the time. So where does this “can’t do” attitude come from? In one word, the answer is fear. And this fearful “can’t do” attitude is attested to very well in the report of the returned spies. In the first part of that report the 10 spies described the enemy as people of great statue — giants if you please. The result was they saw themselves as grasshoppers. What a crippling paralyzing effect this fearful spirit or attitude had upon those 10 spies. And what a crippling paralyzing effect it can have on us. Instead of being motivated by the possibilities, we are intimidated by the impossibilities.
Second, there’s the “critical of” spirit! Two little boys were discussing their fathers. Does your daddy have a den?” asked one. “No, he just grows all over the house,” was the reply. Where does a “critical of” spirit or attitude come from? I think it basically comes from these sources: a sense of inferiority, a lack of love in the heart and a limited vision. When these areas are undernourished in a person’s life, watch out. The criticism will be plentiful. Incidentally, someone suggested we do three things about criticism: it should be listened to, learned from and left behind.
Third, there’s the “possibility willing spirit” or the Caleb spirit! Compare the words of Caleb and Joshua in reference to those same giants: “…For they are bread to us; their protection is removed from them, and the Lord is with us, do not fear them (Numbers 14:9). Caleb and Joshua knew by trust and faith that God was them and that everything was and is possible. I still appreciate the late Robert Schuller’s phrase “Great people are average people with a different attitude toward impossible situations.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Rev. Hal Brady is an ordained United Methodist minister and executive director of Hal Brady Ministries, based in Atlanta. You can watch him preach every week on the Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasters TV channel Thursdays at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.