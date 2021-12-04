Recently, an associate pastor gave a children’s message to a large group of children at an 11 o’clock worship service. Children were packed into every corner of the chancel area. She ended the brief homily by saying, “And God loves you and you and you,” pointing as she spoke in three different directions. Then she paused a moment to let the message sink in. During the silence, a child down at the far end of the chancel behind the baptismal fount, toward which she had not pointed, said in a wee, small voice, “What about me?” Undoubtedly, that child represents a category of people that is larger than most of us imagine. I’m talking about those on the margins-the oppressed, the insignificant, the unnoticed, the obscene, the forgotten, the different.
“What about me?” I’d like to share a few thoughts on the subject of a love large enough.
First, a love large enough is a different kind of love! Grace, which means “unmerited favor,” is not picky. It is love without regard to shifting circumstances, emotional states or personal conscience. This kind of love does not necessarily expect a response and is always one-sided. Diane was every parent’s worst fear. By her own testimony, she grew up in a good and loving home. There were family outings, birthday celebrations, softball, dance classes and even church. But for some reason Diane never felt quite OK, and somewhere in high school things got out of hand. There were drugs, stealing, alcohol, staying out late and jail time. The family suffered much social embarrassment and was seemingly always in crisis. There was counseling, rehabilitation, tough love, tears and prayers. But later, when all these efforts had finally paid off and Diane was much better, she gave her own personal testimony to that different kind of love. She said, “When I look back on those difficult years what amazes me the most of all is that my worst could not destroy my parent’s love for me.”
Second, love large enough is a personal love! The truth is, we simply cannot love in general. We cannot love by categories. We cannot love by legislation or decree. We can love only a named person who has a past, a present and a future. To me, one of the greatest verses in all the scripture includes this phrase, “…and he calls his own sheep by name… (John 10:3). It makes a warm glow come over my heart to think that God knows my name. And God knows your name. And God also wants us to know or love each other by name. It is reported that when Alexander Fleming, the discoverer of penicillin, planted his bulbs in his garden he planted them in such a way that when they bloomed they spelled the name of his friends. When the flowers came out, he invited his friends to visit him and see their names growing in colors in his garden. Imagine their joy at seeing that. What a unique way to remember a friend.
Third, love large enough is a constant love! Here, we are not referring to greeting card sentiment, as nice as that may be. A lady visited a newspaper office hoping to sell some poems she had written. “What are your poems about?” asked the editor. “They’re about love,” the woman gushed. “Well, read me one,” the editor responded, “the world could certainly use a lot more love.” The poem she read was filled with starlight and roses and other sticky sentiments, and it was more than the crusty old editor could take. “I’m sorry,” he said, “but in all honesty, you are missing the boat on what real love is all about. It’s not moonlight and roses. It’s sitting up all night at a sickbed, or working extra hours so the kids can have new shoes. The world doesn’t need poetic love. It needs some good old-fashioned practical love.” Or as I would add, it needs love with content. Content means “whatever is contained in anything.” And the greatest example of content love I know of is God’s love expressed in Jesus Christ — see the cross! Truly, it’s a love large enough!
