Charlie Brown, in Charles Schultz’s “Peanuts” cartoon, has given us his definition of happiness. Charlie says, “Happiness is a warm puppy or happiness is winning an argument with your sister or happiness is knowing the right answer in school.” Venturing a step further, I would say that happiness is graduation.
I suppose this message today is something of a “baccalaureate,” but it will certainly apply to all of us regardless of our station in life. In particular, however, I’m thinking of three grandchildren who are all graduating this year — two from college and one from high school. All of them have excelled in academics and have earned a number of recognitions and awards along the way. My wife and I simply could not be more proud of them and their accomplishments. Our sincerest congratulations to all three of them and other graduates as well.
But in this column I have a few words I like to share with them as they reach this significant milestone in their lives.
First, make your life count! In other words, live a life of purpose rather than a purposeless life.
There was a biblical character named Nehemiah who was charged with the task of rebuilding the broken down walls of Jerusalem. Everything was going bad, and it seemed such a hopeless task. The walls were in ruins, the people were scattered and everyone was deeply discouraged. And the enemies all around were doing everything in their power to end the mission. Four times the demand went up for Nehemiah to stop the work and come down, and four times the answer came back, “I am doing a great work, and I cannot come down.”
The power of a great purpose will enable us to handle criticism, overcome meaninglessness and get through times of discouragement.
Second, watch that attitude! I cannot overstate the importance of a positive attitude. The longer I live the more convinced I am that life is 10 percent what happens to us and 90 percent how we respond to it. The single most significant decision I make on a day by day basis is my choice of attitude.
There is the proverbial “half glass empty or half glass full.” I choose the half glass full, and I urge you to do the same. Our attitude will either keep us going or cripple us.
Third, remember the importance of character! Who you are is far more important than what you have or accomplish! Jesus was speaking of this when he said, “What good will it be for someone to gain the whole world, yet forfeit their soul?” (Matthew 16:26). When the great baseball player Ted Williams was 40 years old and closing out his career with the Boston Red Sox, he was suffering from a pinched nerve in his neck. The situation got so bad he could hardly turn his head to look at the pitcher. For the first time in his career he batted under 300, hitting just 254 with 10 home runs. He was the highest salaried player in sports that year, making $125,000. The next year the Red Sox sent him the same contract. Williams refused to sign until the Red Sox gave him the “pay cut” he thought he deserved — 25%. Williams cut his own salary by $31,250! Who you are is far more important.
Fourth, laugh a lot; it’s good medicine! Laughter is the thing that makes most everything else on my schedule doable. So many people tend to lose the joy in their lives. And I’m not even talking about the tragedies and troubles that come our way. I’m talking about life’s awesome responsibilities that have a way of creeping up on us and wearing us out, making us deadly serious and robbing us of our laughter and joy. Laughter makes us feel good, relieves stress and makes us a pleasure to be around.
Fifth, live open to others! Keep in mind that the fellowship of human beings is more important than the fellowship of race, gender or anything else. Be decent and fair and insist that all others do so in your presence. What we have in common is far greater than any “progressive” or “conservative” agendas. Kindness and civility and assistance are always the better and more lasting avenues.
Sixth, stay in touch with your source! A college girl held up a Bible that her aunt had given her as a gift. She said to her college roommate, “What am I going to do with this?”
Her roommate looked at her wryly and said, “Why don’t you read it?”
Hear me now! Though I have a number of Bibles, the ones that are most meaningful to me are the ones I have read and continue to read. In their pages, I have found and continue to find God and real life. Well, I’m pretty sure you three grandchildren knew all this, but I just wanted to remind you again of these great expectations. With love and congratulations, the best always!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.