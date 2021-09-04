Through the years “Jeopardy” has been one of my favorite television programs. I’ve liked trying to answer the questions along with the three contestants. Regretfully, however, most of the time I missed more questions than I got right.
Some time back on one of the programs I absolutely shocked myself.Two of the categories that night were “golf” and “Bible.” While I answered several of the questions under each category, I actually answered more correctly under “golf.” Immediately, I set my goal to read through the entire Bible again. That, I did!
Now, for the most part “Jeopardy” deals with earthly questions. But in this writing I want to deal with a heavenly question. The question was initially raised by an individual worshiper on behalf of a whole community. What can we do to please God?
Consequently, the worshiper offers a series of possible answers to his own question: “burnt offerings of year-old calves,” “thousands of rams,” “ten thousand rivers of oil,” or “what about my firstborn?”
At this point, another voice answers, “He has shown you, O mortal, what is good” (Micah 6:8). The proper worship of God is a life of service to God and others.
So, let’s look more carefully at God’s requirements of us.
First, to act justly! Note the emphasis here is not on justice, but “on acting justly.” Justice is something one does. Treating people justly may be thought of as treating people just as God would treat them.
Dorothy Day, the noted Catholic social worker, once asked, “Why is it that when I raise money to feed the poor, ‘I’m a saint,’ but when I ask why they are poor anyway, ‘I’m a communist?’”
To act justly is not just a nice thing, it is a sacred obligation.
Second, to love mercy! To love mercy in Hebrew means both identification and empathy; involvement and intense feeling. Simply stated, mercy is the other person’s pain in our heart.
Diana Butler Bass tells a very meaningful story in her book “Freeing Jesus.” It seems that a little boy named Conner, an autistic boy, who was entering the second grade was going to school alone for the first time. Although the bus trip went well, when he arrived at the school, he froze with fear and started to cry. He even hid in a corner, unable to walk into the building.
At this point, Christian, another boy saw Conner and went to comfort him. Then he took Conner by the hand and led him inside the building.
Later, when Conner was quizzed by the reporters, among other things, he said about Christian, “He was kind to me. I was in the first day of school, and I started crying. Then he helped me, and I was happy.”
Then Diana Butler Bass stated, “A white boy named Conner huddled in a corner, a Black boy named Christian… reaching out to help him.” To love mercy!
Third, to walk humbly! The key to understanding both justice and mercy lies in a relationship with God, which is where the challenge to walk humbly applies. Walking or following humbly is used to describe the orientation of one’s whole life to God. And without such a walk, justice and mercy are unattainable.
The issue before us is that people of faith need to conduct themselves in ways that are pleasing to God. “With what shall I come before the Lord?” (Micah 6:6). Truly, it’s a question that matters!
