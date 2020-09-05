In the movie “Grand Torino,” Clint Eastwood stars and plays a bigoted widower. Except for the language, it’s a powerful movie. The priest in the movie is a marvelous example of patience. The priest relentlessly pursues this bigoted widower only to be rebuffed time and time again. He is insulted, has the door slammed in his face but continues his pursuit right to the end of the movie. As I said, he is a marvelous example of patience. Writing to the Ephesians, Paul says, “I therefore the prisoner in the Lord, beg you to lead a life worthy of the calling to which you have been called, with all humility and gentleness, with patience, bearing with one another, in love” (Ephesians 4:1,2).
However, for many of us, patience is not one of our more common virtues. As a matter of fact, most of us hate to wait, and our lifestyles back that up.
We live by and use our cell phones, text messages, emails and fax machines for quicker communication. We speed read our books and correspondences. We look for the “instants” at the grocery store and then rush for the express lane check-out. We eat our meals at the fast-food restaurants. No doubt our favorite word is “now!” and we often back that up with a temper tantrum.
So why, as people of faith, should we wait? Why are we called to be patient?
First, we are called to be patient because we sometimes make terrible mistakes when we are in a hurry! Let me ask you a question. How many marriages have ended with a sad conclusion because the spouses involved were too impatient to work things out? I read that there are three things to avoid like the plague in marriage: don’t be crabby, don’t be critical, and don’t be controlling. I want to add a fourth thing to be avoided like the plague, “don’t be impatient.” And then there is our impatience at traffic lights. This impatience causes multiple injuries and deaths. I could go on with the dangers of our impatience, but you get the point. Sometimes we make terrible mistakes when we get in a hurry.
Second, we are called to be patient because we are called to love! The Apostle Paul stated it clearly when he said, “Love is patient.” As noted author W. Phillip Keller observed, “Patience is the powerful capacity of selfless love to suffer long under adversity.” Better still, patience is the capacity to take a long time to boil over. A minister was visiting an elderly member of his congregation. The lady was a fine woman who had lived more than 80 years. Few people came to see her. Her beloved husband had gone to the Father’s house some years before. She was very lonely. Her arthritis was so bad that whenever she moved it hurt. Living for her had now become suffering. As the minister and the woman visited, she asked, “Why do you suppose God is keeping me here?” The minister didn’t know what to answer, so they sat silently for a few minutes. Then she began talking about her son who was living a life far different from her teachings and from God. She thought out loud, then looked at the minister and said, “God is keeping me here to pray for my boy.” Love never tires of waiting.
Third, we are called to be patient because we have quiet confidence in the God who governs the affairs of humankind! Abraham Lincoln once said that the important thing is not that angels are on our side but that we are on the side of the angels. According to my late friend Bishop Ernest Fitzgerald, “Lincoln’s wisdom provides us valuable insight. The universe never permanently sides with brutality, cruelty and injustice. After a while the wrong rights itself.” An older gentleman of 80-plus years commented, “Be patient! There is still goodness in the world, and it’s going to win.”
I conclude with the words of the psalmist, “Wait on the Lord; be of good courage, and go forward with strength” (psalm 27:14). Note the progression: Wait, receive courage, and go forward with strength.
For sure, there is a time to wait!
