Something happened on Friday, May 21, 2021 in Washington, D.C., that thrilled my soul. President Biden placed the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military award for valor in combat, around the neck of retired Colonel Ralph Puckett Jr. 70 years after his heroic actions in combat took place. Colonel Puckett was a war hero in two of our nation’s conflicts — Korea and Vietnam.
Prior to receiving the Medal of Honor, Colonel Puckett had already received the Distinguished Service Cross (nation’s second highest award for valor in combat), two Silver Stars, three Legion of Merits, two Bronze Stars, 10 Air Medals and five Purple Hearts (the latter for being wounded in combat).
There is no way in this article or any article to even cover a minuscule of this man’s heroism. However, at the time First Lieutenant Ralph Puckett Jr. was an infantryman and Company Commander with the Eighth Army Ranger Company. On Nov. 25 and 26, 1950, he led a company of 51 U.S. and nine South Korean solders against overwhelming numbers of Chinese troops on what was called Hill 205. First Lieutenant Puckett led his troops in a daring daylight attack to take that hill. While his troops were pinned down and under heavy mortar, machine-gun and small-arms fire, Puckett ran across an open field three times to draw enemy fire, thereby enabling his Rangers to locate and destroy the enemy’s machine gun and seize Hill 205.
First Lieutenant Puckett continued to lead and inspire his troops in defending Hill 205 by directing them against five assaults by a Chinese battalion of 500 soldiers. Puckett himself was shot in the shoulder while combat was raging but refused to leave the battle. Later, a mortar shell hit near Lieutenant Puckett leaving him helpless. At that time, he ordered his troops to leave him behind and make their escape. However, two of his troops refused to leave him and drug him to safety. Whereby, Lieutenant Puckett spent a year in the hospital getting over his wounds.
After distinguished service to his country during the conflict in Vietnam and afterward, Ralph Puckett retired from the Army in 1971 after 22 years of devoted service. Then in 1996, he was appointed “Honorary Colonel of the 75th Ranger Regiment at Fort Benning where he continues to be in great demand as a speaker on military occasions.
Did I tell you that Colonel Puckett and his wife Jean live in Columbus, Ga., and that’s where I was privileged to know them. They are both delightful people, but let me continue with the Colonel. Colonel Puckett is not only a true American hero but an authentic friend as well.
When I was pastor of the St. Luke United Methodist Church in Columbus, Colonel Puckett was instrumental in assisting us in our decade-long ministry to the troops at Fort Benning, he arranged color guards for our God and Country worship services, he spoke on occasion and was a liaison with Fort Benning. In addition, he took me to a number of celebrations of the changing of command at Fort Benning. Colonel Puckett blessed us all with his leadership, commitment, humility, selflessness and authenticity.
It is reported that in being notified about the Medal of Honor, the Colonel wanted to know why they couldn’t just mail it to him rather than making all the fuss about it. That is vintage Ralph Puckett, an unassuming American hero but an authentic hero all the same.
Friends, it is the Ralph Pucketts of the nation that have made America great. They have loved this country, faults and all, have cared for all others, and been willing to put their lives on the line for the freedoms we enjoy.
In his remarks at the Pentagon, the day before the Medal of Honor ceremony, Colonel Puckett urged all Americans to come together as our adversaries want us divided. And it is my hope and prayer that all of us will listen to this American hero and consider the future freedoms of our children and grandchildren.
