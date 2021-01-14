Passing a florist truck, I couldn’t help but notice the advertisement on the side of the vehicle. The advertisement read, “Flowers Whisper How You Feel.”
Undoubtedly, that is true! Flowers do whisper how we feel. But perhaps even more, compassion whispers how we feel.
Jesus asked, “Which of these three do you think proved neighbor to the man who fell among the robbers?” The expert in the law answered, “The one who showed mercy on him.” And Jesus said to him, “Go and do likewise” (Luke 10:36,37).
Thus, we come to one of the most gripping stories that Jesus ever told. In fact, it has won its way into the heart of humanity as none other with the exception of the parable of the Prodigal Son. But this story before us is so well known that the phrase “a Good Samaritan” has actually become a phrase in our common speech. Simply put, millions of people use it who have no religious persuasion or any understanding of where it originates.
You know the story. I once saw it mimed by a youth group in a worship service. The wounded person was stretched out on the floor in the chancel area. A figure representing the priest came up, took a look and turned his back. Next, another figure representing the Levite came up, took a longer look, and turned his back.
At this point in the worship service, all of us present confessed our sins of omission and commission in unison and received absolution.
Then, it was that the Samaritan came up, took a look, knelt down, put his arms around the wounded person and together they walked away. Immediately, we had altar prayer and renewed our commitments to Christ and compassion.
The real point of this parable is not who is my neighbor, which is anybody in need, but how I should embody being a neighbor, living under the purposes and reign of God.
First, a true neighbor knows no boundaries! In the parable, Jesus makes it clear that neighborliness knows no boundaries. It is a mark of Jesus’ ability as a storyteller that he never identifies the man by the side of the road. He is only a “victim,” which means anyone at all (male, female, friend, foe, anyone). Consequently, the man by the side of the road represents anyone in need.
The Samaritan simply enters into the victim’s situation and exercises compassion. And, of course, compassion means “to suffer with.”
It means to suffer alongside, to enter fully into the situation of the other, sharing whatever comes.
Writing in a recent issue of “The Christian Science Monitor Weekly” editor Mark Sappenfield titled his editorial “The election’s clear mandate.” In that editorial, he’s addressing the need of Americans, with our divisions and collapsed goodwill, to redevelop trust in one another as citizens.
The editor introduced Mr. David Blankenhorn, who is the founder of the “Braver Angels initiative, which seeks to foster civil dialogue and understanding across partisan divisions.” At any rate, Blankenhorn urges all Americans to reestablish a baseline of trust. He says, “We need each other to be America... The necessity for this mutual trust is woven into the foundation of the republic.”
Point! For a real renewal of trust to take place in America today, neighbors must know no boundaries.
Second, a true neighbor advances beyond generalities! Note that the Samaritan moved beyond generalities and bound up the victim’s wounds with his own hands.
I think of Sister Kenny who was a nurse in the bush country of Australia many years ago. One day she wired the chief surgeon of a hospital about a strange disease which had struck four children. He wired back, “Infantile Paralysis, no known cure, do the best you can.” A year later she told this same physician, “There were two cases even worse than the first four, but all six are well.”
“Splendid,” said the doctor, “How badly are they crippled?”
“Why, they are not crippled,” she replied, “they are entirely normal.”
The doctor was delighted, but very surprised. He asked, “What did you do?”
Her answer was, I used what I had, water, heat, blankets, and my own hands.” The true neighbor always advances beyond generalities.
Third, a true neighbor is ever sensitive to neighborliness! The Samaritan found his neighbor on the side of the road. Now, our neighbors are not usually thrust into our pathway quite so dramatically. Therefore, we beed to ask God to reveal our neighbors to us. You see, sometimes we get so accustomed to “passing by on the other side” that we do not even see the opportunity for our being a neighbor.
And how shall I embody being a neighbor? It is truly a question that matters, eternally!
