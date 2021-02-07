With all the societal confusion and uproar about COVID-9 and other issues that frequently accompany our schools and school personnel, today I want to offer a word of thanks for teachers, leaders, administrators and all school staffs. These folks carry such enormous opportunities, responsibilities and sometimes burdens and the overwhelming majority carry them faithfully and effectively. Remembering them in our prayers and expressing appreciation to them is so critically important in these trying times of COVID, its threats and requirements.
Honestly, what would we do without our teachers? Like you, I can immediately think of several from my days in school, going all the way back to the elementary school on Harvell Avenue in LaGrange. It was a teacher in elementary school who taught me how to be creative. It was a teacher in high school who taught me to love American history. And it was a high school librarian who taught me to love books. I could go on here because I am deeply indebted to numerous teachers and professors. So, if you teach, be encouraged, because you will probably never know of how great a contribution you are making in your students' lives.
Writing in her book “The Positive Discipline of Praise,” Ruth Hayward relates how she tried to correct her daughter’s poor handwriting. It was a constant struggle between them. During the middle of the girl’s third year in school there was a change in teachers. After the first day, the daughter came home excited about the teacher’s saying, “She told me I could write well. I wasn’t scared of her. Everybody said she would find something good about us all.”
From that day forward, Ruth Hayward’s daughter loved school. She became eager to please because she was praised. Point? There was that teacher and that teacher’s influence.
I know of a college student at a major university who was asked to write a paper on the most influential person in her life. She wrote her paper on her fifth grade school teacher.
Now, prior to ending this article about appreciating teachers, I want to mention a few of the troubling issues facing our teachers during these unsettling COVID times. First, like first responders, teachers are on the front lines of dealing with the uncertainties of Covid everyday. Normally, if someone in a classroom gets COVID or is tested positive, the teacher and others are quarantined for 14 days. For the teacher, the concern then becomes the family at home.
Second, teaching both virtually and in-person at the same time is no easy task. All lessons have to be technologically transcribed, which requires much additional time. Since parents have to work, this often leaves students alone to deal with virtual learning, not always with the best educational results.
Third, even though teachers have given their all for the students' safety and learning, hearing the daily reports of COVID deaths and hospitalizations does not do much for mental exhaustion and questions relating to school openings and re-openings.
Since teachers and school staffs play such a key role in educating our children and since these same teachers are on the front lines of the battle, seems to me that they ought to be a priority for the COVID vaccine and that masks should be required.
To all of you who teach, I say “hats off." Yours is an essential profession, a high and noble endeavor. We are depending on you, civilization is depending on you, and God is depending on you. If we ever needed you, we need you now. God bless you all, and thanks.
