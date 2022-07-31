“Wanted: Teachers. Must have the wisdom of Solomon, the patience of Job and the courage of David. Must teach like St. Paul, lead like Moses, and stay cool under fire like Shadrach. Must have Jonah’s ability to bob up smiling, Daniel’s faith in the midst of the lion’s den and the confidence of Noah that the whole trip is worth the trouble.”

While I do not know the author who penned this masterpiece, this is the ad I’d run in the paper if I wanted to advertise for the ideal teacher. Since the school year is about to begin for many, I thought I would express a word of thanks for teachers, leaders, administrators and all school staffs. These folks carry such enormous responsibilities and oftentimes burdens. The overwhelming majority carry them faithfully and effectively. Remembering them in our prayers and expressing our gratitude for them is always appropriate.

The Rev. Hal Brady is an ordained United Methodist minister and executive director of Hal Brady Ministries, based in Atlanta. You can watch him preach every week on the Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasters TV channel Thursdays at 8 p.m.

