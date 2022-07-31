“Wanted: Teachers. Must have the wisdom of Solomon, the patience of Job and the courage of David. Must teach like St. Paul, lead like Moses, and stay cool under fire like Shadrach. Must have Jonah’s ability to bob up smiling, Daniel’s faith in the midst of the lion’s den and the confidence of Noah that the whole trip is worth the trouble.”
While I do not know the author who penned this masterpiece, this is the ad I’d run in the paper if I wanted to advertise for the ideal teacher. Since the school year is about to begin for many, I thought I would express a word of thanks for teachers, leaders, administrators and all school staffs. These folks carry such enormous responsibilities and oftentimes burdens. The overwhelming majority carry them faithfully and effectively. Remembering them in our prayers and expressing our gratitude for them is always appropriate.
Honestly, what would we do without our teachers? Like you, I can immediately remember several teachers from my days in school, going all the way back to grammar school. It was a teacher in elementary school that taught me how to be creative. It was a teacher in high school that taught me to be passionate about American history. And it was a high school librarian who taught me my love for books. I could go on here because I am indebted to countless teachers and professors. So, if you teach be encouraged because you will probably never know the contributions you are making in the lives of your students.
Perhaps a good example of what I’m talking about here can be seen in the recent 65th reunion of our LaGrange High School 1957 graduating class. Approximately 125 graduated in that class and over 50 attended the reunion. In addition to the attending students and spouses, there were two of the class’s favorite teachers. And these teachers have attended most of the class reunions through the years. The bonds between our students and teachers is truly strong and significant.
Now, I want to shift gears and offer a challenge to our teachers. In one of his books, the late, Dr. Robert Schuller has five inner qualities of mind that make it possible to climb a mountain. These five qualities or words will help us clarify our school year.
First, the dream! The dream is that all will be faithful to the opportunity God has given us. In terms of school, the dream includes the following — to love and nurture students, to educate students, to enable students to be whole persons, to support other teachers in the effort, to be in supportive league with parents, and to be kind, gracious role models.
Second, the gleam! The gleam is the inner sparkle we have. It’s the excitement teachers have about their tasks. I heard about a man who died in a church service. 911 was called. They carried out 14 people before they found the body. Evidently, not much gleam in that church.
Third, the scheme! After the dream and gleam, there has to be a scheme. I suppose that’s what all the pre-planing and teacher meetings are about.
Fourth, the beam! What is the beam? Prayer! We cannot possibly accomplish what needs to be accomplished in the lives of students and our own lives without this supporting beam.
Finally, the team! There is no way to build a dream alone. All these other things-dream, gleam, scheme and beam are for one purpose — for teachers, students, parents, administrators, coaches, counselors, law personnel, school staffs and all others to work together for the team — to have the best school year possible.
Like you, I am so grateful for all our teachers. I wish all of you a fantastic year and THANK YOU!
Nursing is among the most challenging occupations; lapses in attention can lead to serious medical problems. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Rev. Hal Brady is an ordained United Methodist minister and executive director of Hal Brady Ministries, based in Atlanta. You can watch him preach every week on the Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasters TV channel Thursdays at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.