Like me, many of you watched the LSU/Florida State football game on a recent Sunday night. Unfortunately, for the LSU team and its fans, the LSU punt returner dropped the ball twice resulting in two Florida State touchdowns. With a little over two minutes left in the game, while trailing by seven points, LSU had stopped Florida State, forced a punt, was going to get the ball back and hoped for a score to tie the game and force overtime.
But then came the agony for LSU and its fans, the punt returner dropped the ball, Florida State grabbed it, scored and the game was effectively over. However, the camera remained on the LSU punt returner who continued to lay face down on the field. Then the distraught punt returner got up, walked off the field with a few fellow players and was obviously dejected on the sidelines. Looked like he was half standing and half falling being held up by a couple of those players. Though I don’t know the punt returner nor is LSU my team, I found myself wondering about the well-being of that punt returner. Remembering him in prayer, I wondered and wonder how he will handle his disappointment and dejection. The whole experience could ruin his life.
So how does the punt returner or anyone else handle defeat or dejection? Just a few thoughts!
First, defeat or dejection is inevitable! Today millions of us are being victimized by what might be called the success syndrome. The pressure upon Americans to succeed is enormous; children, teenagers, adult, athletes and others are all under unbelievable pressure. Winning is everything, and we view failure, mistakes or defeat as the worst thing that can happen. Hear me now! If we start out in life to accomplish anything, sooner or later we are going to experience defeat or dejection. But there’s an old adage that’s true. It says, “Nothing ventured, nothing gained.” It’s always better to make the attempt. Defeat or dejection is inevitable.
Second, dejection doesn’t have to be fatal! In terms of dejection or defeat, we can divide people into two categories: learners and non-learners. When learners make a mistake they are not likely to repeat it. When non-learners make a mistake they are destined to keep on repeating it. Not long ago, I conducted the funeral of a well-known football player and coach. One of his players told me that in a close football game he had snapped the ball over the kicker’s head resulting in his team losing the game. He said he felt awful letting his team down. But he said after the game his coach came over to him and said, “You didn’t lose that game, we should have won it by 14 points.” That player then said that he never forgot that coach’s remarks. Dejection doesn’t have to be fatal.
Third, we can dedicate the dejection or defeat to God! When Joshua took command from Noses, “God said to him, “As I was with Moses, so I will be with you; I will not fail you nor forsake you, only be thou strong and very courageous…” (Joshua 1;5,6). Now, I know we can’t just make the dejection or defeat disappear from our minds but neither should we keep the dejection at the conscious level of our minds. The apostle Paul had a lot of forgetting to do. You remember that he had been a persecutor of of Christians. He was there holding the clothes of the people who stoned Stephen to death. But Paul possessed a great insight… “forgetting what lies behind… I press on toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 3:13b,14). You see, Paul knew that he could never find victory if he were burdened down with defeats or dejections. And neither can that LSU punt returner or can we! Hope the LSU punt returner moves on from his dejection and has a successful year! You too!
The Rev. Hal Brady is an ordained United Methodist minister and executive director of Hal Brady Ministries, based in Atlanta. You can watch him preach every week on the Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasters TV channel Thursdays at 8 p.m.
