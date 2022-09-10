Like me, many of you watched the LSU/Florida State football game on a recent Sunday night. Unfortunately, for the LSU team and its fans, the LSU punt returner dropped the ball twice resulting in two Florida State touchdowns. With a little over two minutes left in the game, while trailing by seven points, LSU had stopped Florida State, forced a punt, was going to get the ball back and hoped for a score to tie the game and force overtime.

But then came the agony for LSU and its fans, the punt returner dropped the ball, Florida State grabbed it, scored and the game was effectively over. However, the camera remained on the LSU punt returner who continued to lay face down on the field. Then the distraught punt returner got up, walked off the field with a few fellow players and was obviously dejected on the sidelines. Looked like he was half standing and half falling being held up by a couple of those players. Though I don’t know the punt returner nor is LSU my team, I found myself wondering about the well-being of that punt returner. Remembering him in prayer, I wondered and wonder how he will handle his disappointment and dejection. The whole experience could ruin his life.

Recommended for you

The Rev. Hal Brady is an ordained United Methodist minister and executive director of Hal Brady Ministries, based in Atlanta. You can watch him preach every week on the Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasters TV channel Thursdays at 8 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos