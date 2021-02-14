A man was talking to a job applicant. “What I’m looking for is someone to do all my worrying. Your job will be to shoulder all my concerns.”
“That’s some job,” said the applicant, “how much do I get?”
“You get $20,000 to make every worry of mine your own,” replied the man.
“Where’s the $20,000 coming from?” asked the applicant.
“Ah,” stated the man, “That’s your first worry.”
What is worry? Worry is simply the triumph of fear over faith. The word worry is derived from an Anglo-Saxon term meaning “to strangle” or “choke off.” There is no question that worry and fear do choke off the creative activity of God in our lives.
Today, our focus is worry, and I want to point out that worry is an option, not an assignment. In addition, I want to suggest several ways we can deal with our worry.
First, we can put our worry in perspective! Paul says, “Have no anxiety about anything.. “ (Philippians 4:6). Now, this admonition should not be taken as a place of perfection. Our spiritual life, as essential as that is, will not put an end to all anxiety or worry. Nor should it. Some worry or anxiety is necessary and good.
The late Carl Michalson, prominent theologian, noted, “Nothing significant is ever accomplished without worry, because worry spurs us to action and promotes conditions favorable to the carrying out of our commitments, thus reaffirming the fact that we are supposed to worry about some things.”
But let me repeat, our spiritual life, as essential as that is, will not put an end to all anxiety or worry. But, and this is critical, it may put it in second place whereby we can rise above it.
Isn’t this what Jesus is talking about when he says, “But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things shall be your as well” (Matthew 6:33). Jesus is saying that the set of the heart or will is really the important thing in life.
Let me put this another way. The person who has something inwardly fine to live for will be able to best handle our other worries or anxieties — a purpose.
Second, we can rise above our worry through prayer! Paul says, “Have no anxiety about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication ... let your request be made known to God.”
Anne Lamott says that “Help” is a prayer that is always answered. Then she says, and I love this, “I think it must be true — that when you pray, you are not starting the conversation from scratch, just remembering to plug back into a new conversation that’s always in progress.”
Prayer is basically friendship with God. We can just talk to God like a trusted friend.
Third, we can rise above our worry through gratitude! Paul says, “With thanksgiving.” Here Paul is telling us of the tremendous uplifting power to be found in the exercise of gratitude.
G.K. Chesterton, noted English writer, once remarked, “The worst moment for an atheist is when he/she feels grateful and there is no one to thank. Gratitude is rooted in God, someone to thank."
There it is! Perspective plus prayer plus gratitude equals peace.
So, as far as worry is concerned, it is our decision. You see, worry is an option, not an assignment.
