Can’t help but wonder what people are thinking? Numbers of smash-and-grab looters are ransacking stores in California and other places. And the word is if you steal up to $950 it is considered a misdemeanor. Chances are the police won’t investigate and the prosecutors won’t prosecute. Is that an invitation for more smashing and grabbing or what?

Still recall God’s eighth commandment when He made it clear, “You shall not steal.” Stating it another way, we are not to proclaim for ourselves the possessions of another. Stealing is a sin because it violates our trust in God to provide and it violates our love for our neighbor as ourself.

The Rev. Hal Brady is an ordained United Methodist minister and executive director of Hal Brady Ministries, based in Atlanta. You can watch him preach every week on the Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasters TV channel Thursdays at 8 p.m.

