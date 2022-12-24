As he was rushing through an airport, a minister friend said he saw a young man wearing a T-shirt with these words on the front: “Been there! Done That! Got the T-shirt! Do you ever get the feeling that when it comes to Christmas, you’ve kind of been there and done that? It’s the same old story told in the same old way. Nothing ever changes. You don’t expect anything new or different to happen, and you are not disappointed.

On the other hand, I expect that many of us want to believe that this Christmas event is important. We want to believe it matters-and not just 2000 years ago but right here and now. With this in mind, I want us to hear afresh the words of the writer of John’s Gospel. He declares that Christmas is God’s attempt to get through to us. Listen as John says, “And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, full of grace and truth”(John 1:14). The writer is saying that the true meaning of Christmas is found in the coming of Jesus to the earth. Consequently, if we want to understand the true meaning of Christmas, we need to understand why Jesus came.

Recommended for you

The Rev. Hal Brady is an ordained United Methodist minister and executive director of Hal Brady Ministries, based in Atlanta. You can watch him preach every week on the Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasters TV channel Thursdays at 8 p.m.

Tags

Trending Videos