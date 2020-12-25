As he was rushing through an airport, my late minister friend Dr. James W. Moore, said that he saw a young man wearing a T-shirt. Written across the front of the shirt were these words: “Been there! Done that! Got the T-shirt!”
Do you ever get the feeling that when it comes to Christmas, you’ve kind of “been there and done that?” It’s the same old story told in the same old way. Nothing ever changes! So Christmas comes and Christmas goes and things remain as before.
On the other hand, I would expect that those involved with this article want to believe that this Christmas event is important. We want to believe it matters and not only 2,000 years ago but right here and now.
So with this in mind, I want you to hear afresh the words of the writer of John’s Gospel when he says, “And the word became flesh and dwelt among us...(John 1:14). The writer is saying that the true meaning of Christmas is found in the coming of Jesus to earth. Consequently, if we want to understand the true meaning of Christmas we need to understand why Jesus came.
First, Jesus came to clear up our confusion about God! The most persistent quest of humankind has been for a more perfect knowledge of God.”Oh, that I knew where I might find him is the longing not only of Job but also of the deepest recesses of the human spirit itself (Job 23:3).
Who of us out of our own experience has not longed for God? When we find ourselves walking through some “valley of the shadow,” or reaching some significant milestone or coming up against the helplessness of our human limitations, who of us does not yearn for some further reality of God?
“Oh, that I knew where I might find him.” And then, suddenly, there He is on Christmas Day. When the writer of John’s Gospel says that “the word was God and the word became flesh and dwelt among us,” he’s making an incredible assertion. He’s saying that if you want to know the Divine Mystery — His mind, His heart and His will — you’ll find it revealed in the Word, in Jesus of Bethlehem, crucified and risen.
Second, Jesus came to offer us a new possibility! Sometime ago, I was sitting in an important meeting of community leaders. Among other things, we were discussing matters of justice. One leader said, “This is a matter of the heart. Every one of us has good and bad in our lives. The really important thing is to enable the good to overcome the bad.”
How? The writer of John’s Gospel explains how the miracle happens this way, “Yet to all who received him, who believed in his name, he gave the right to become children of God (John 1:12).
Jesus calls us at Christmas to enter the kingdom of liberty, to be set free by his Father’s love — to be set free from sin, shame, guilt, bondage, meaninglessness, grumpydom and the finality of death.
How? “Yet to all who received him, who believed in his name he gave the right to become the children of God.”
Third, Jesus came to remind us that we are family! Now, I may be stretching John’s message a bit, but I don’t think so. If I am just call it “preacher privilege.” “The word became flesh,” not only for us but for all humankind (the entire human family). Consequently, one of the greatest additional meanings of Christmas is that we are family.
And certainly this is a message desperately needed to be heard in our fearful world of today. In our communities, the family is hurting. Mothers are deeply concerned about the safety and education of their children. There is a sense of justice denied. “Them” and “us” are destroying meaningful relationships and there is a climate of suspicion and mistrust hanging over all our heads and society.
How then can we best define family? We can take our cue from God’s two great commandments to first love Him and then love each other as ourselves. We can live out the meaning of family which includes understanding, respect, justice, forgiveness, comfort, reconciliation, prayer and commitment-“to love our neighbor as ourself.”
Mother Teresa, who chose to serve the poorest of the poor, radiated joy and exuberance for life. Many of the world’s most powerful and respected people wanted to know the secret of her life. Her answer was simple, “There are no great things; just little things done with great love.” What a good message for the family.
“The word became flesh and dwelt among us!” Hearing and heeding that Good News will make for a Merry Christmas!
