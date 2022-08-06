Perhaps the single most famous speech given by a baseball player was given by New York Yankee first baseman Lou Gehrig. Gehrig is remembered for playing in 2,130 consecutive games in 14 seasons with the New York Yankees. He compiled a lifetime batting average of .340 and batted in 150 runs or more in seven different seasons. In addition, he contracted a horrible disease, (ALS) that forced his retirement in 1939 and shortly thereafter took his life.

On this occasion, however, he stood at a microphone on a day when he was being honored. He took the time to thank the vendors and ticket takers and workers who never got any recognition but who made his job possible. Then he said the words that still echo in our time. Lou Gehrig said, “Today I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the earth.” As an American, I’m reminded to be thankful at a specific time of the year. As a person of faith, I’m reminded to always be thankful. At any rate, in this article, I want to say a few words about gratitude.

The Rev. Hal Brady is an ordained United Methodist minister and executive director of Hal Brady Ministries, based in Atlanta. You can watch him preach every week on the Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasters TV channel Thursdays at 8 p.m.

