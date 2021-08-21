One of the great strengths of the Bible is that it is so graphic. It doesn’t deal with abstractions. It reveals truth through persons, and this is no less true in this article. King Solomon was dead, but in his life he had built a kingdom of magnificence. His cities were strong, well-fortified and protected by trained armies. Even his personal royal guards carried 300 golden shields whenever they accompanied him to the temple. But, as I noted, Solomon was dead. Shortly thereafter, the kingdom was divided and Solomon’s wicked son Rehoboam became the King of Judah. Under Rehoboam’s reign, the first five years saw horrible deterioration — politically, morally and spiritually. Then in the fifth year of Rehoboam’s reign, the Egyptian armies invaded Judah and the kingdom fell.
Now, we come to the heart of this article. Among the spoils of war taken to Egypt were those three hundred golden shields. However, rather than trying to get the shields back, Rehoboam took the easier way. Secretly, he called his craftsmen together and asked them to make identical shields. And since there was no gold, he asked them to make those shields out of brass. Thus, whenever Rehoboam went to the temple after that — though the brass shields glistened like gold — he, his guards and people knew they were only brass. Brass for gold tells the story of the decline of a people, Judah. Brass for gold tells the story of the decline of a king, Rehoboam. And brass for gold often tells the story of the moral and spiritual decline of a soul, people or nation.
First, everybody at sometime or other resolves to carry golden shields! When he/she resolves to make his/her life count for something-resolves to live for some noble end or great purpose. At this point, he/she doesn’t care what the polls say or what the doctors say or what other people say. They just keep on going, holding steadfast to the dream or the purpose. In truth, these folks have only one life to live, and they are going to live it at the maximin best. These dreamers understand that purpose is the stuff of which life is made. All notable things are born there. Take those with a purpose out of history and nothing is left worth reading about. Recently the question was asked, “What’s the most important thing we should learn?” And the answer given was: “To know one’s purpose in life.”
Second, golden shields are difficult to keep and will always require a struggle! The tragedy of Rehoboam was that he just surrendered his golden shields without a struggle. He wasn’t willing to fight to keep his golden shields so he lost them. In reality, we are talking about the danger of settling for life’s second best. That’s what Rehoboam did! And that’s what we will do if we stop struggling to maintain our golden shields. We will simply settle for life’s second best. And sadly, settling for life’s second best, is what life has come to mean for numbers in our society-meaninglessness, living an endless round of nothingness. Keeping golden shields always requires a struggle.
Third, golden shields can be regained! It is difficult enough that Rehoboam didn’t understand this, but it would be even worse if we didn’t understand it. The one necessary requirement to the regaining of our lost golden shields is to acknowledge their loss. If we can just see ourselves as God sees us and admit, “I have played the fool.” “Please forgive me.” This Is the initial step in regaining one’s lost golden shields. It’s the way to appropriate God’s always accessible grace. In that greatest of all parables, there is this striking sentence that gives meaning to all the rest of it: “…He came to himself.” This was the self for which he was born! Lost golden shields can be regained. Simply stated, brass for gold — it isn’t worth the trade-off!
